Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s daily tally of coronavirus cases has continued to fall significantly, with only 154 infections reported on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 362,220.

In its latest update, the ministry also announced nine more virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 6,185.

A further 175 new recoveries were reported over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people recovered from the deadly virus to 353,179, with the recovery rate rising to 97.50 per cent, Dr, Mohammed Al Abdul Ali, the ministry’s spokesperson said. With the steady fall in new infections, the active cases in the Kingdom also dropped to 2,856 cases, including 391 that are critical under intensive care.

“More than 700,000 people have so far registered for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the Kingdom,” Dr. Al Abdul Ali said. He said the turnout of both citizens and expatriate residents who registered to get the vaccine is on the rise.

Bahrain

An additional 214 new cases have been detected in Bahrain, bringing the total confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 91,518. No new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, leaving fatality tally at 351.

The new cases include 106 expatriate workers, 91 newly infected people after making contacts with active cases, and 17 are travel related. There were 174 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 89,326.

The active cases have now touched 1,841, including 1,829 that are stable, while there are 33 cases still receiving treatment and 112 are critical under intensive care.

Oman

The Ministry of Health today registered 182 new cases and 4 deaths in Oman over the past three days.

The total cases in the country have now touched 128,472, including 1495 deaths, according to the latest update by the ministry.

The total people recovered from the virus have risen to120,976 as a further 535 fresh recoveries were reported over the past 72 hours.

Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health today announced the detection of 159 new cases, bringing the total infections in Qatar to 143,062.

No new fatalities were reported over the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 244.