Kuwait

319 people have been infected with coronavirus in Kuwait in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 142,195. One new COVID-19 patient has succumbed to the deadly virus, bringing the death toll to 875.

The number of people hospitalized with the virus currently stands at 5,431, with 77 of them in intensive care units, according to ministry spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al Sanad, who revealed that some 4,242 swab tests were conducted over the last day out of a total of 1,086,669 so far.

The ministry had earlier reported that some 586 more people had recovered from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total of those to have overcome the disease to 135,889.

Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) today recorded 227 new cases and 281 people recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of people recovered in Qatar to 135,651.

Out of the 227 new cases, 167 are community cases and 60 from travellers returning from abroad. So far, 237 people died from the coronavirus in Qatar.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases recorded in Qatar is 138,477 and there are 2,589 active cases under treatment.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health recorded on Saturday 220 new cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the kingdom to 356,911.

Thirteen more patients died due to complications caused by the virus, taking the total number of fatalities to 5,870.

The ministry also reported 401 new recoveries over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 346,023 with the recovery rate climbing to 96.89 percent.

Of the new cases, Riyadh recorded the highest number of cases with 55 followed by Jeddah with 28, Madinah with 15 and Makkah with 12 cases.

With the steady drop in the number of daily cases and the spike in recoveries, the active cases in the Kingdom also came down significantly with 5,018 reported on Friday, and out of the total, 675 were critical cases.

Bahrain

Out of 10,176 COVID-19 tests carried out on 27 November 2020, 168 new cases have been detected among 69 expatriate workers, 76 new cases are contacts of active cases, and 23 are travel related. There were 143 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 84,653.