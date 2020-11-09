Total cases in five GCC countries rise to 819,854; GCC’s death tally climbs to 8,246

The total coronavirus cases in GCC states, excluding the UAE, climbed to 819,854, while total deaths have risen to 8,246, as of Monday.

Kuwait

The Ministry of Health confirmed the detection of 735 new cases of coronavirus, taking total cases in the country to 132,478, Five people have succumbed to complications caused by the virus, bringing death tally to 816.

A further 738 patients have made full recovery, raising total recoveries to 123,314. Active cases have now touched 8,348, out of which 120 are critical under intensive care.

The new cases were detected after 5,659 PCR tests were conducted, increasing total people tested across the country to 971,489.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s total tally of COVID-19 infections has climbed to 350,984 as a further 392 people have tested positive on Monday, the Ministry of Health said.

An additional 19 people have died of the virus, taking the Kingdom’s death toll to 5,559. Meanwhile, 402 people have fully recovered, pushing total recoveries to 337,788. Active cases have continued to drop as 7,637 were reported, including 787 that are critical.

Oman

Oman’s Ministry of Health today registered 363 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths. The Sultanate’s total cases have now risen to 118,503, including 108,968 recoveries and 1,310 deaths.

A further 287 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. The ministry urged everyone to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH.

Qatar

A further 230 people tested positive for coronavirus in Qatar today, bringing total cases in the country to 134,433.

No new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, keeping fatality tally at 232. Some 214 fresh recoveries were also reported, pushing total people recovered across the country to 131,490. Active cases have now touched 2,711, including 294 that are still under treatment, while 41 are critical under intensive care.

Bahrain

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Bahrain continued to fall, with only 192 cases reported on Monday, the Ministry of Health announced.

Out of the 9,832 COVID-19 PCR tests, 192 people have tested positive for the infection. The new cases include 86 expatriate workers, 103 new cases are contacts of active cases, and three travel related ones. This brings total confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 83,456.

There were 237 recoveries from COVID-19, increasing total recoveries to 81,000.