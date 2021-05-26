Dubai: Bahrain will close shopping malls, stores, restaurants and coffee shops for two weeks starting from tomorrow (Thursday) as it records unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, state media reported.
According to the Kingdom’s national committee tasked with combatting the coronavirus pandemic, beauty salons, spas and barber shops will also be closed during the 14-day lockdown.
The committee also announced that no group events and conferences can be organised. The new restrictions are part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the small Gulf nation, which reported 28 deaths on Monday, taking the fatality tally to 852.
Bahrain also recorded highest daily COVID-19 infections, with 2,800 new cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 220,847.