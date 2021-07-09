Cairo: Bahrain has said that a new residence permit sticker for all foreigners in the country will go into effect starting Sunday.
The country’s Nationality, Passport and Residence Affairs (NPRA) , however, pointed out that the old sticker will remain valid until its expiry date, and there is no need to change it and replace it with the new one.
The new sticker could be obtained at any NPRA branch without the need to book an appointment beforehand. The sticker could also be placed at the all Bahrain’s ports before departure from the kingdom, the NPRA added.
Foreigners make up more than half of Bahrain’s total population of 1.7 million.