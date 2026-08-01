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GCC chief condemns Iranian strikes on Kuwaiti island, calls attack a blatant violation of sovereignty

GCC voices full solidarity with Kuwait after Iranian attacks on civilian targets

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GCC chief condemns Iranian strikes on Kuwaiti island, calls attack a blatant violation of sovereignty

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), strongly condemned and denounced the Iranian attacks targeting a government facility and civilian vehicles belonging to a private company on Boubyan Island in Kuwait.

In a statement, Albudaiwi said, "These sinful Iranian attacks represent a continuation of Iran's hostile approach to destabilising security and stability in the region."

"They constitute a blatant assault, a flagrant violation of the State of Kuwait's sovereignty, a direct threat to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents, as well as a grave violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter," he said.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC's full solidarity with Kuwait and its support for all measures the country takes to safeguard its security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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