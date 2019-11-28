Instagram tweets response with #Instagramdown as users rush to Twitter to check

Facebook and Instagram are dow. UAE users also affected Image Credit: Social media

Facebook has stopped working for many users, and some international news websites are calling it a "major Thanksgiving outage".

Users took to Twitter to complain that the social network broke alongside Instagram. Users claim that they are unable to refresh their feeds or upload photos or videos.

According to tracking website Down Detector the issues were seen across the world including the UAE.

Live outage map on downdetector.ae at 7:55pm Image Credit: screenshot

Instagram's offical Twitter page, took to the micro-blogging site to respond to users. They tweeted: "We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown"

Many users shared hilarious GIFs showing the meltdown the outage was causing.

Facebook Messenger, which is part of the Facebook platform but exists as a separate app, was also affected by the problems.