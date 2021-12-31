From Seoul to San Francisco, New Year’s Eve celebrations cancelled or curtailed

This handout photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau shows Evalena Worthington rehearsing being lowered from the mast of a sailboat at the Schooner Wharf Bar in Key West, Florida. The Pirate Wench Drop is one of a half-dozen Key West celebrations set for New Year's Eve to celebrate the dawn of 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Sydney/Seoul: New Year celebrations around the world have been called off as the COVID-19 casts gloom over festivities for a second year but Australia was determined to enjoy the night and there were even signs North Korea was preparing fireworks.

Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with an average of just over one million cases detected a day worldwide between December 24 and 30, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Residents onboard boats secure their spot at Sydney Harbour ahead of the New Year's Eve fireworks display in Sydney on December 31, 2021. Image Credit: AFP

With numerous countries registering all-time highs, New Year’s Eve celebrations have again been cancelled or curtailed from Seoul to San Francisco, .

In Rio, celebrations that usually bring three million people to Copacabana Beach, will go ahead.

As in New York’s Times Square, official events in the “Cidade Maravilhosa” will be scaled back - but crowds of revellers are still expected.

“People have only one desire, to leave their homes, to celebrate life after a pandemic that has forced everyone to lock themselves up,” 45-year-old Copacabana beach waiter Francisco Rodrigues said.

New Year's Eve Ball moves up during the New Year's Eve Ball Test at Times Square in New York. New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and around the nation, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday. Image Credit: AP

Some Brazilians are more circumspect, after one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks that left 618,000 dead.

“There will be lots of people on Copacabana,” said 27-year-old lawyer Roberta Assis. “It’s inevitable.”

She plans to hang out at a friend’s house with a small group. “It’s not the moment for large gatherings,” she said.

Authorities in Seoul are showing similar caution, barring spectators from a traditional midnight bell-ringing that will instead be and live-streamed on television and a metaverse platform that will allow people to view a virtual-reality version of the ceremony.

Australia is determined to ring in the New Year with a bang despite surges in infections to record levels in some places.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison wished people to “enjoy the evening”, while Dominic Perrottet, premier of New South Wales state, urged everyone to “head out and enjoy New Year” even as daily infections in the state nearly doubled to a record 21,151.

Perrottet said he took heart from higher levels of vaccination and the fact that hospitals were coping with the Omicron wave.

“Our position remains incredibly strong,” he told reporters.

Social distancing rules are in place and masks are required indoors in Sydney but thousands of people are expected to flock to its harbourside to watch New Year fireworks, with queues forming at many vantage points from early in the morning.

“I’m just trying to focus on the positive things that happened this year, rather than dwelling on all the bad things that have happened,” said 22-year-old medical student Melinda Howard, who was part of an enthusiastic but smaller-than-usual crowd waiting by the Opera House for fireworks to begin.

Australia’s conservative government says an abrupt U-turn - abandoning “Covid-zero” in favour of “living with Covid” - is based on high rates of adult vaccination and mounting evidence that Omicron is less deadly.

People take pictures in Pristina on New Year's Eve. Image Credit: AFP

Many Western leaders have been hesitant to reimpose strict controls seen in 2020, for fear of sparking a new economic downturn.

But on-again-off-again restrictions have still prompted frequent, vocal and occasionally violent anti-lockdown, anti-vaccine and anti-government protests.

Secretive North Korea also appeared to be preparing to buck the trend and celebrate the New Year with midnight fireworks at Kim Il Sung Square in its capital, Pyongyang.

Commercial satellite imagery showed preparations were under way with a stage being installed in the square, according to NK News, a Seoul-based website that monitors North Korea.

The Rodong Sinmun state-run newspaper ran photographs of flower shops in Pyongyang crowded with mask-wearing customers buying blooms for the celebrations.

North Korea sealed it borders after the pandemic began and has not reported a single case of COVID-19.

New Year's Eve decorations in Seoul.

Over the border in South Korea, the mood was not so festive.

A traditional midnight bell-ringing ceremony has been cancelled for the second year and authorities announced an extension of stricter distancing rules for two weeks to tackle a persistent surge in Infections.

Visitors in a Beijing park on New Year's Eve. Image Credit: AP

China, where the coronavirus first emerged in late 2019, was on high alert against the virus, with the city of Xian under lockdown and New Year events in other cities cancelled and authorities urging restraint.

Authorities in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, will close 11 roads that usually draw big crowds for New Year, police said, while Malaysia has banned big gatherings nationwide and cancelled a spectacular fireworks display at the Petronas Twin Towers in the capital, Kula Lumpur.

It was not all doom and gloom, however. In South Africa, the first country to report the new variant, a midnight-to-4:00 am curfew was lifted to allow celebrations to go ahead.

Health officials there said that a dip in infections in the past week indicated the peak of the current wave had passed.

Shoppers in a Tokyo street on December 31. Image Credit: AFP

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida took to his official YouTube channel to urge people to wear masks at parties and limit the number of people attending, while Tokyo’s famous Shibuya entertainment district has banned year-end parties.

New Zealand, famous for its success in keeping the virus at bay, will see some celebrations. Its biggest city, Auckland, eased restrictions this week to let people enjoy some song and dance.

Women pose for a photo in Patiala, India. Image Credit: ANI

Indian authorities started to impose stringent rules on Thursday to prevent big gatherings with night curfews in all major cities and restaurants ordered to limit customers.