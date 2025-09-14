One-third of asylum seekers housed in hotels

– About 32,000 migrants in some 200 hotels across the UK.

– Hotels have become frequent protest targets, sometimes violent.

Rising asylum numbers

– 111,000 claims in the year to June 2025, up 14% year-on-year.

– Over 28,000 arrivals by small boats so far in 2025, a 46% rise on 2024.

Why hotels?

– Huge backlog in asylum claims + housing shortage.

– Costly: hotels are up to 6x more expensive than other housing.

Protests and flashpoints

– July 2025: protest after Ethiopian asylum seeker charged with sexual assault.

– 2024: riots after a British child-killer was wrongly identified online as a migrant.

– Demonstrations framed around hotels have fed into wider anti-immigration anger.

Politics and populism

– Nigel Farage’s Reform UK accused of exploiting the issue.

– With Reform leading polls, government keen to shut down asylum hotels.

Conditions for asylum seekers

– Cannot work or choose where they live while claims are processed.

– Many describe hotel stays as cramped, stressful, lacking privacy.