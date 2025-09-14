Elon Musk’s virtual speech adds heat to a 150,000-strong anti-immigration rally in London
Dubai: A massive anti-immigration rally in London, spearheaded by far-right activist Tommy Robinson and boosted by Elon Musk’s fiery virtual address, has left dozens of police officers injured and deepened Britain’s political divide. Here’s what you need to know:
What happened in London?
An estimated 150,000 people marched through central London on Saturday in the “Unite the Kingdom” rally, organised by Tommy Robinson. Protesters carried England’s St. George’s flag and the Union Jack while chanting slogans like “We want our country back” and “Stop the boats.”
Why was Elon Musk involved?
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk joined via videolink, delivering a message that shocked many:
“Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”
He accused the UK government of using immigration to “import voters,” calling on “reasonable” Britons to resist.
His remarks gave the rally a global spotlight, drawing sharp criticism for stoking tensions.
One-third of asylum seekers housed in hotels
– About 32,000 migrants in some 200 hotels across the UK.
– Hotels have become frequent protest targets, sometimes violent.
Rising asylum numbers
– 111,000 claims in the year to June 2025, up 14% year-on-year.
– Over 28,000 arrivals by small boats so far in 2025, a 46% rise on 2024.
Why hotels?
– Huge backlog in asylum claims + housing shortage.
– Costly: hotels are up to 6x more expensive than other housing.
Protests and flashpoints
– July 2025: protest after Ethiopian asylum seeker charged with sexual assault.
– 2024: riots after a British child-killer was wrongly identified online as a migrant.
– Demonstrations framed around hotels have fed into wider anti-immigration anger.
Politics and populism
– Nigel Farage’s Reform UK accused of exploiting the issue.
– With Reform leading polls, government keen to shut down asylum hotels.
Conditions for asylum seekers
– Cannot work or choose where they live while claims are processed.
– Many describe hotel stays as cramped, stressful, lacking privacy.
Europe comparison
– UK is unusual in its heavy reliance on hotels.
– Germany, Spain, Sweden mostly use reception centres, hostels, or flats.
– Others experimenting with sports halls, schools, and boats.
How did the protest turn violent?
Clashes erupted when some demonstrators tried to breach restricted zones near counter-protesters. Projectiles like bottles were thrown at police. The Metropolitan Police reported:
26 officers injured (four seriously)
25 arrests for offences ranging from assault to disorderly conduct
The violence described as “wholly unacceptable.”
Who organised the rally?
Far-right figure Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) called it an “awakening” of Britain:
“Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain. This is our moment.”
He hailed the turnout as a “tidal wave of patriotism.”
What did protesters demand?
The dominant theme was “reclaiming Britain” — culturally, socially, and economically. Placards read:
“Stop the boats”
“Send them home”
“Give our country back”
Some tore up flags of Palestine, Daesh, and the Muslim Brotherhood, to loud cheers.
What about the counter-protest?
Nearby, around 5,000 people joined a march organised by Stand Up To Racism.
MP Diane Abbott told the crowd: “We need to show that we are all united. These protests are racist demonstrations.”
Counter-protesters chanted “We will defeat fascists,” framing the rally as a threat to equality and human rights.
Why does this matter?
The scale of the protest and Musk’s intervention show how anti-immigration sentiment is surging in Britain. With tensions over asylum seekers crossing the Channel, the issue has become a flashpoint — feeding nationalism on one side and resistance from anti-racism groups on the other.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox