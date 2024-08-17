Ankara: A brawl broke out in Turkey's parliament Friday after lawmakers convened to discuss the status of a jailed opposition figure controversially stripped of his parliamentary immunity earlier this year.

They were meeting after the country's constitutional court earlier this month struck down parliament's decision to oust Can Atalay from his parliamentary seat.

Lawyer and rights activist Atalay was deprived of his seat in January following an ill-tempered parliamentary session, despite efforts by fellow leftist deputies to halt the proceedings.

He was one of seven defendants sentenced in 2022 to 18 years in prison following a controversial trial that also saw the award-winning philanthropist Osman Kavala jailed for life.

From prison, 48-year-old Atalay ran for a seat in parliament representing the earthquake-ravaged Hatay province in last May's general election.

He was elected as a member for the leftist Workers' Party of Turkey (TIP), which has three seats in the parliament.

But that election win led to a legal standoff between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's supporters and opposition leaders that pushed Turkey to the verge of a constitutional crisis last year.

Parliament's decision in January to oust Atalay came after a ruling by the supreme court of appeals that upheld his conviction, clearing the way for the move to strip him of his parliamentary immunity.

But on August 1, the constitutional court - a body in charge of reviewing whether judges' rulings comply with Turkey's basic law - published its ruling on the case.

It ruled Atalay's ouster as member of parliament was "null and void".

On Friday, TIP deputy Ahmet Sik defended Atalay against the attacks on him by ruling party lawmakers.

"It's no surprise that you call Atalay a terrorist," he said.

"All citizens should know that the biggest terrorists of this country are those seated on those benches," he said, indicating the ruling majority.

That comment drew angry responses from ruling party lawmakers, prompting the chairman to call a break.

Scuffles broke out after former footballer Alpay Ozalan, a lawmaker from Erdogan's ruling AKP party, walked to the rostrum and shoved Sik to the ground, said an AFP journalist in parliament.

Another opposition MP was injured when she tried to calm the session.