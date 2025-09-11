GOLD/FOREX
UK's Mandelson sacked as ambassador to the US over links to Jeffrey Epstein

Foreign Office says decision came after publication of emails Mandelson sent to Epstein

British ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson speaks as US President Donald Trump makes a trade announcement in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 8, 2025.
London: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday fired the UK’s ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, over his links to the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement in the House of Commons on Thursday, Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty said the decision came after the publication this week of emails Mandelson sent to Epstein.

“In light of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the prime minister has asked the foreign secretary to withdraw him as ambassador,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

“The emails show that the depth and extent of Peter Mandelson’s relationship with Jeffrey Epstein is materially different from that known at the time of his appointment," it added.

