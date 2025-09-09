GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Democrats release Trump's alleged birthday note to Epstein

Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.
Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.
Bloomberg

A lewd note allegedly from Donald Trump wishing late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein happy birthday in 2003 -- and alluding to their "wonderful secret" -- was released Monday by Democratic lawmakers, after the US president denied it existed.

Democrats on the US House Oversight Committee, which is probing the handling of a criminal investigation into the disgraced financier, published the letter on social media after it was delivered by Epstein's estate.

The note is situated on the sketched outline of a nude woman, and was allegedly part of a book compiled of letters from Epstein's friends by his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, for the financier's fiftieth birthday.

The note is comprised of a short dialogue between "Donald" and "Jeffrey."

"A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday -- and may every day be another wonderful secret," the note ends, followed by Trump's signature, which takes the place of pubic hair on the nude outline.

Trump, a longtime friend of Epstein, denies any wrongdoing and sued the Wall Street Journal for $10 billion after it originally reported the existence of the letter, insisting that he had never sent it.

Epstein, a wealthy financier with high-level connections around the world, was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial for alleged sex trafficking of underage girls recruited to provide him with sexual massages.

Trump's supporters have been obsessed with the Epstein case for years and held as an article of faith that "deep state" elites were protecting Epstein associates in the Democratic Party and Hollywood.

But many of his supporters have been up in arms since the FBI and Justice Department said in July that Epstein had committed suicide, did not blackmail any prominent figures, and did not keep a "client list."

Trump has repeatedly attempted to bury the controversy amid growing questions about the extent of his own relationship with the sex offender.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

France's foreign ministry has issued a statement announcing it had summoned Kushner to appear Monday at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs and that his allegations “are unacceptable.”

France summons US envoy over antisemitism letter

2m read
Ukrainian leader Zelensky said a letter handed over to Trump, written by Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska, was to thank Melania for her compassion and advocacy.

From Kyiv with thanks: Zelensky hands note for Melania

3m read
Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein victims express disgust at handling of files

3m read
US President Donald Trump has threatened to Rupert Murdoch over a story about a letter he wrote to Jeffrey Epstein.

Trump threatens to sue Murdoch over Epstein letter

3m read