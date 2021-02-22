London: Lockdown measures will start to be rolled back in England on March 8 because the criteria which guides easing is currently being met, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said on Monday. Children’s return to school will be the priority, Johnson said.
Earlier, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said two families or six people will be able to meet outside from March 29 as the country’s COVID-19 restrictions are eased.
“The view is very much that this is about a gradual reopening of the whole of England, not regional,” he told LBC Radio.
“Children first, then the priority is schools, two people able to meet outdoors and maybe have a coffee together, that is also on the 8th of March. Then (on the) 29th, two families, or rule of six, and outdoor sports (will be allowed to start again).”