Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery in 'justified response' to Russia attacks: Zelensky

Attacks in Russia, occupied areas framed as retaliation for ongoing bombardment
Ukraine hit a refinery near Moscow and other targets in Russia and occupied territories overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, calling the strikes a "justified response" to Russia's own attacks.
"For the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities," Zelensky said on X.
The strike fits into Ukraine’s broader strategy of long-range drone warfare aimed at Russia’s oil refining and logistics network — key revenue and supply pillars for Moscow’s war effort.
In recent months, Ukrainian drone operations have increasingly reached deeper into Russian territory, including the greater Moscow area, reflecting both expanded capability and intent to pressure strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.
The targeted refinery is part of a wider network supplying fuel to the capital and surrounding regions, meaning repeated strikes can have outsized effects on domestic logistics, aviation, and fuel distribution even without completely destroying production capacity.