GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Ukraine hits Moscow oil refinery in 'justified response' to Russia attacks: Zelensky

Attacks in Russia, occupied areas framed as retaliation for ongoing bombardment

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Ukraine has hit a major Moscow oil refinery for the second time in a week, disrupting hundreds of flights at the capital’s airports.
Ukraine has hit a major Moscow oil refinery for the second time in a week, disrupting hundreds of flights at the capital’s airports.
AP

Ukraine hit a refinery near Moscow and other targets in Russia and occupied territories overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, calling the strikes a "justified response" to Russia's own attacks.

"For the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities," Zelensky said on X.

The strike fits into Ukraine’s broader strategy of long-range drone warfare aimed at Russia’s oil refining and logistics network — key revenue and supply pillars for Moscow’s war effort.

In recent months, Ukrainian drone operations have increasingly reached deeper into Russian territory, including the greater Moscow area, reflecting both expanded capability and intent to pressure strategic infrastructure far from the front lines.

The targeted refinery is part of a wider network supplying fuel to the capital and surrounding regions, meaning repeated strikes can have outsized effects on domestic logistics, aviation, and fuel distribution even without completely destroying production capacity.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke and fire rises from the Dormition Cathedral in the Orthodox complex of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra following a missile strike on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on June 15, 2026.

Deadly strikes on Ukraine leave Kyiv cathedral on fire

3m read
A Ukrainian soldier carries a drone. Cross-border drone attacks have intensified in recent months as Russia and Ukraine continue to trade strikes in the more than four-year war.

Ukrainian drone strike kills 3 south of Moscow

1m read
In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin is welcomed by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and other officials upon his arrival at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing late on May 19, 2026.

Putin begins China trip after Trump visit

3m read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping greet each other in Tianjin, China, on Aug. 31, 2025 in this file picture.

Putin trip aims to show China ties unshakeable

3m read