Anita Campbell won a total of pound 500,000 twice within days on online bingo

Anita Campbell Image Credit: Facebook

London/New Delhi: A mother of four, living in County Durham in north-east England, was served all the aces by Fate when she hit a jackpot of more than 500,000 pounds -- twice in a matter of days.

Anita Campbell from Seaham was on Universal Credit due to ill health but won a total of pound 500,000 twice within days on online bingo, helping her pay off her debts, the Mirror reported.

Struggling on benefits, she first won pound 597,000, hours after joining an online bingo game. Ten days later, she won another pound 522,000. Her win totalled pound 1,119,000.

She said: "I just couldn't believe that I'd won again."

Since her win, she has bought her elderly father a new home, treated her children to shopping, bought toys for her grandchild, and paid off debts.

"It's still a bit of a dream. I'm over the moon. I still can't believe it. I thought straightaway, 'I can help my kids with this money'," she was quoted by the report.

She said: "He rang me and asked, 'Nana are you rich? Can I have some Lego?'."

The newly-minted millionaire talked of losing weight and inability to eat properly before the fortuitous turn of events.

Anita has moved out of her rented home into a new property, giving away her old furniture. She has paid off debts for her mother's funeral last year.