London: Britain’s coronavirus vaccine rollout could reach those in their early-20s in the first weeks of next month, with hopes that all those over age 18 could be offered jabs in June, the Telegraph reported.
The programme will move to those aged 30 and over next week in the UK, while extra supplies are being sent to areas worst hit by the Indian variant, the report added.
Positive tests
Britain reported three new deaths from COVID-19 within 28 days of a positive test on Wednesday and a further 2,696 cases of the disease, official government data showed.
That compared to 7 deaths and 2,412 cases reported a day earlier. The data showed that 36.99 million people had received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.