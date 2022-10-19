London:UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has resigned for what was described as a national security breach, officials with knowledge of the situation said, a move that will inevitably heap even more pressure on Britain's embattled premier.

Braverman shared secret documents on a personal mobile phone, four people familiar with the matter said. She later acknowledged a "technical infringement of the rules" in a letter to Prime Minister Liz Truss posted on Twitter. The prime minister's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

"Earlier today, I sent an official document from my personal email to a trusted parliamentary colleague as part of policy engagement, and with the aim of garnering support for government policy on migration," Braverman wrote. "Much of it had already been briefed to MPs. Nevertheless it is right for me to go."

Meanwhile Truss's advisers are also concerned other members of her Cabinet are planning to resign to try to force the UK prime minister out of office.

A person familiar with the matter said Education Secretary Kit Malthouse and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch are seen as resignation threats. Malthouse delivered a brutal assessment of the premier's missteps on a Cabinet phone call on Monday to discuss new Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt's plans to rip-up Truss's economic program, according to the person.

Both Badenoch and Malthouse told Bloomberg she is not resigning.

Ministerial resignations can be fatal for a prime minister. Boris Johnson's tenure was ended by the rapid departures of then Health Secretary Sajid Javid and ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, which triggered a mass exodus from his government. As angry rebels struggle to agree on who they want to succeed Truss, a big resignation is seen as one way to topple her.

Support for the premier and her ruling Conservatives has plunged to record depths over her botched program of tax cuts which triggered chaos in the financial markets and forced up borrowing costs and mortgage rates.

Hunt has reversed most of the policies to restore financial stability after the UK's public finances suddenly unraveled. But in doing so, he has put the Tories on a path to another round of punishing austerity as Britons struggle with a cost-of living crisis.

The debacle has left Truss clinging to power, with her own MPs openly plotting to oust her. Her administration is vulnerable to Tory rebellions, and has already caved in to demands to raise state pension benefits in line with soaring inflation and watered down a plan to restart shale gas fracking.