London: Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologisd for breaching pandemic rules after being pictured embracing a senior aide, but said he is not resigning from the UK government.
His apology came after The Sun newspaper published two photos of Hancock embracing Gina Coladangelo, apparently in his Whitehall offices last month.
The opposition Labour Party called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his top health official for breaking the government’s own coronavirus restrictions. Hancock said he will keep working to help the country recover from the pandemic.
“I accept that I breached the social-distancing guidance in these circumstances,” Hancock said in a statement released by his office. “I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”
Hancock and Coladangelo have been friends since their time together as students at Oxford University and are both married with children.
Coladangelo, a former director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon and current shareholder, was appointed by Hancock as an unpaid adviser to the Department of Health last year. She was later made a non-executive director at the department, a role that pays 15,000 pounds ($21,000) a year, according to the Sun. Hancock chairs the departmental board.
At the time the photos of the couple were taken, pandemic rules were advising against meeting people from different households indoors. Labour accused Hancock of “breaking his own Covid rules” in the clinch with Coladangelo.
“If Matt Hancock has been secretly having a relationship with an adviser in his office - who he personally appointed to a taxpayer-funded role - it is a blatant abuse of power and a clear conflict of interest,” Labour Party Chair Anneliese Dodds said. “His position is hopelessly untenable. Boris Johnson should sack him.”