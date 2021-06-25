I have let people down and am very sorry, Hancock says after photos with aide published

Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock, looks at the phone of his aide Gina Coladangelo as they leave the BBC in central London on June 6, 2021, after appearing on the BBC political programme The Andrew Marr Show. A British newspaper reported on June 25, 2021, that Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock has been having an affair with a close aide Gina Coladangelo, whom he appointed to his team in secret last year. Image Credit: AFP

London: Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologisd for breaching pandemic rules after being pictured embracing a senior aide, but said he is not resigning from the UK government.

His apology came after The Sun newspaper published two photos of Hancock embracing Gina Coladangelo, apparently in his Whitehall offices last month.

The opposition Labour Party called on Prime Minister Boris Johnson to fire his top health official for breaking the government’s own coronavirus restrictions. Hancock said he will keep working to help the country recover from the pandemic.

Gina Coladangelo leaves the BBC in central London on June 6, 2021, after Hancock appeared on the BBC political programme.

“I accept that I breached the social-distancing guidance in these circumstances,” Hancock said in a statement released by his office. “I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter.”

Hancock and Coladangelo have been friends since their time together as students at Oxford University and are both married with children.

Coladangelo, a former director at lobbying firm Luther Pendragon and current shareholder, was appointed by Hancock as an unpaid adviser to the Department of Health last year. She was later made a non-executive director at the department, a role that pays 15,000 pounds ($21,000) a year, according to the Sun. Hancock chairs the departmental board.

At the time the photos of the couple were taken, pandemic rules were advising against meeting people from different households indoors. Labour accused Hancock of “breaking his own Covid rules” in the clinch with Coladangelo.