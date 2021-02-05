London: Police in Scotland locked down University Hospital Crosshouse and a main street in the town of Kilmarnock on Thursday as they dealt with what they said were three potentially linked serious incidents.
Detectives have launched an investigation after two women were killed, including one outside a hospital, and a man died in a car crash soon afterwards.
A 39-year-old woman was discovered in the car park of the Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock, southwest of Glasgow, at about 7:45 pm (1945 GMT) Thursday, but she died at the scene despite medical treatment. About 20 minutes later, a 24-year-old woman was found stabbed in a street in the town and died in hospital.
The third incident, a serious road crash, on the A76 road happened at around 8.30 pm.
“We can confirm the ongoing incidents in the Kilmarnock area are not being treated as terrorist-related,” the police said.
No cause for concern
They said enquiries were at an early stage and the areas have been cordoned off. “There is no cause for concern for the wider community,” they added.
Scotland’s Justice Minister Humza Yousaf advised the public to avoid both Crosshouse Hospital and Portland Street, saying police were attending a very serious incident.
The Scottish Sun reported the hospital was locked down amid reports of stabbing.