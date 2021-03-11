coronavirus model generic | A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a betacoronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020.
Image Credit: Reuters
Stockholm: Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne, and husband Prince Daniel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the royal court said on Thursday.

"The Crown Princess and Prince Daniel display mild symptoms, but are feeling well considering the circumstances," the Swedish Court said in a statement.

As crown princess, Victoria, who is 43 years old, is next in the line of succession to the Swedish throne currently held by her father, King Karl XIV Gustaf.