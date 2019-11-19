He is also fighting extradition to US, which accuses him of publishing secret documents

File photo: Julian Assange speaks to the media outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Friday May 19, 2017. Image Credit: AP

STOCKHOLM: Sweden's prosecution authority said Tuesday it had dropped its investigation into WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over a 2010 rape allegation, even though prosecutors found the plaintiff's claim "credible".

"I want to inform about my decision to discontinue the preliminary investigation,'' Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson told a news conference.

"My assessment is that all investigative measures that can be taken have been taken. But... the evidence is not strong enough to file an indictment," deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson told reporters.

Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said in a tweet that the focus should now move onto the ``threat'' that Assange has been ``warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.''

Tuesday's decision follows a ruling in June by a Swedish court that Assange should not be detained.

Two months earlier, Assange was evicted from the Ecuador Embassy in London where he had been holed up since 2012. He was immediately arrested and is currently serving a 50-week sentence in Britain for jumping bail in 2012.