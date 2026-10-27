Microsoft Copilot remains approved after security checks, with limited access to AI tools
Dubai: Sweden has blocked government staff from accessing the web versions of ChatGPT and Claude on their work computers, citing concerns that sensitive information could be exposed through artificial intelligence tools operating without approved data protection agreements,according to Swedish public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.
The restrictions, which took effect on Monday, October 26, apply to employees of the Government Offices of Sweden, which supports the prime minister and government ministries.
The move follows an internal review at the Swedish Transport Administration earlier this year that identified potentially risky uses of AI tools, including the handling of sensitive information and AI-generated responses.
Officials warned that entering confidential government data into services without appropriate safeguards could pose information security risks, particularly where there are no agreements governing how the information is processed, stored or protected.
Mikael Wettercrantz, Director of Digitalisation at the Government Offices of Sweden, warned that the use of AI platforms without formal agreements could have "consequences for our information security", according to Swedish public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.
Government employees are instead being directed to Microsoft's Copilot, which has undergone a security review and been approved for official use. Authorities have also strengthened security controls on the platform, although details of the changes have not been disclosed.
The restrictions do not amount to a complete ban on AI in government operations. Some employees will retain access to ChatGPT and Claude through a specially developed AI assistant platform operated under government controls.
Similar restrictions have been introduced at the Swedish Tax Agency and the National Board of Institutional Care, while the Swedish Enforcement Authority is reviewing whether to impose its own controls.
The Government Offices had previously restricted access to DeepSeek, the Chinese AI platform that has also faced scrutiny over data security.
The developments come as governments increasingly examine the risks of employees using publicly accessible AI services to process official information.