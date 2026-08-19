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Spain closes Alhambra Palace after earthquake causes minor damage to historic site

Three people injured as quake causes damage to UNESCO World Heritage site

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Granada’s historic Alhambra Palace has been temporarily closed as a precaution after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake caused minor damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site and injured three people.
Granada’s historic Alhambra Palace has been temporarily closed as a precaution after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake caused minor damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site and injured three people.
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Dubai: Spanish authorities temporarily closed Granada’s historic Alhambra Palace as a precaution after a 4.8-magnitude earthquake caused minor damage to the UNESCO World Heritage site and injured three people.

The earthquake struck at 10.38am on Tuesday. local time, with its epicentre in the town of Alhendín, about 10km south of Granada in southern Spain, according to Spain’s National Geographic Institute.

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Andalusia’s Emergency Minister Antonio Sanz said an initial assessment found no significant structural damage to the Alhambra and no risk of collapse.

Minor damage was detected in limited areas and involved non-structural elements, including upper fortifications, plasterwork and decorative features, he said.

Authorities closed the palace complex as a precaution while inspections were carried out to assess the extent of the damage and ensure the safety of visitors. The earthquake also caused cracks and falling debris elsewhere in the area, with three people reported injured.

The eighth-century-old site, Alhambra is one of Spain’s most visited historic attractions, is regarded as one of the finest surviving examples of medieval Islamic architecture. The Alhambra, a palace and fortress complex, is one of the most famous monuments of Islamic architecture and the only well-preserved palace from the medieval Islamic world.

The palace and fortress complex, which is inscribed on UNESCO’s World Heritage List, received about 2.7 million visitors last year.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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