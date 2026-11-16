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Spain arrests 14 over neo-Nazi attacks

Judge shuts neo-Nazi group's offices amid hate crime investigation

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AFP
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Members of Spanish neonazi group Nucleo Nacional hold banners reading 'My flaw?
Members of Spanish neonazi group Nucleo Nacional hold banners reading 'My flaw?
AFP

Spanish police have arrested 14 youths and suspended the activities of a neo-Nazi group following attacks on foreigners and left-wing activists in the north of the country, a court said Monday.

A judge closed the offices and social media accounts of the Nucleo Nacional (National Core) group and its spokeswoman was among the arrested, according to Ana Cano, spokeswoman for the courts in the northern region of Asturias.

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Police also seized weapons including taser pistols and knuckle dusters during the raids on November 6. 

The judge is considering charges of incitement to hatred, criminal conspiracy and illegal possession of weapons. Ten of the group arrested have since been released.

Police are investigating allegations that Nucleo Nacional members recruited youths to carry out attacks including one in which they shouted "Sacrifice for Hitler".

Investigators are also looking into the group's links with other far-right organisations in Europe and allegations that some received paramilitary training in Ukraine. 

Ukraine's embassy in Spain has denied that the Ukrainian National Guard's Azov Brigade provided training to Nucleo Nacional members.

Nucleo Nacional has condemned the arrests as a "political" move, weeks before a snap election on November 29.

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