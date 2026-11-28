Sanchez's Trump defiance tested as Spain's voters focus on domestic woes
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has built an international reputation as one of Europe's most outspoken critics of US President Donald Trump. But his defiance of the White House may not be enough to secure his political future, with voters preparing to deliver their verdict in Sunday's election.
Sanchez, 54, has repeatedly challenged Trump's policies, from rejecting Washington's demand for higher NATO defence spending to denying the US access to jointly operated military bases in Spain for direct strikes on Iran.
His positions have strengthened his standing among sections of Europe's political left, but mounting domestic problems have put his eight-year premiership at risk.
Opinion polls consistently place his centre-left Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) behind the centre-right People's Party (PP). The latter is expected to win the most seats but may need support from the far-right Vox party to form a government.
Sanchez has taken a markedly different approach from several European leaders who have sought to maintain closer ties with Trump since his return to the White House.
In March, after Spain refused to allow Washington to use its jointly operated military bases for direct strikes on Iran, Trump criticised Madrid.
"We don't want anything to do with Spain," the US president said on March 3.
Sanchez also rejected Trump's demand that NATO members increase defence spending to 5 per cent of their gross domestic product, drawing further criticism from the US administration.
His positions on Ukraine, Palestinian rights and immigration have also helped establish him as a prominent progressive voice in Europe.
However, his international profile contrasts with growing dissatisfaction at home, where voters are increasingly focused on housing affordability, corruption, migration and the rising cost of living.
Sanchez's government has faced a series of political and public challenges, including corruption scandals involving people close to him, protests over living standards and growing pressure on public services.
Teachers, healthcare workers, railway employees and other groups have staged strikes in recent months, complaining about working conditions and declining living standards.
Housing has emerged as another major political issue, with soaring costs and affordability concerns fuelling public anger. The failure to secure parliamentary backing for emergency housing measures eventually led to the collapse of Sanchez's coalition and brought forward an election originally scheduled for 2027.
Although Spain's economy has performed relatively well compared with several other major European economies, many households say they have not felt the benefits. Inflation reached 4.1 per cent in November, according to official figures released on Friday.
The centre-right PP, led by Alberto Nunez Feijoo, is expected to emerge as the largest party in Sunday's election. However, it could need the support of Vox, led by Santiago Abascal, to secure a parliamentary majority.
Such an arrangement would mark a historic development for Spain, potentially bringing the far right into national government for the first time since the country's transition to democracy following Francisco Franco's dictatorship, which ended in 1975.
Vox has made immigration a central campaign issue, criticising Sanchez's approach as Spain faces increased arrivals from West Africa to the Canary Islands.
The discovery of between eight and 10 dead migrants on a boat off El Hierro, announced by rescuers on Friday, has added to criticism of the government's migration policies.
As campaigning ended on Friday, Sanchez urged voters to prevent Spain from moving "backwards", warning that a government formed by the PP and Vox would reverse social progress and weaken public services.
"These elections are about moving Spain forward, not taking it backwards," he told supporters at his final rally in Madrid. He also called for a strong turnout, saying a "progressive majority is within our reach".
Feijoo dismissed Sanchez's warnings, accusing the prime minister of relying on fear rather than his government's record.
Vox leader Abascal, meanwhile, urged supporters to vote with courage, describing Sanchez's government as a "criminal mafia" in reference to the corruption allegations surrounding it.
Despite trailing in opinion polls, Sanchez has narrowed the gap with the PP in recent weeks, raising the possibility of another electoral comeback.
Political expert Paloma Roman of Madrid's Complutense University told AFP that turnout would be crucial, particularly in motivating left-leaning voters who might otherwise stay away from the polls.
She estimated that participation could reach around 78 per cent, although it remains uncertain whether the left-wing bloc can secure enough support to overtake its right-wing rivals.
Sunday's result will be closely watched across Europe as a series of elections over the next 12 months could reshape the political balance within the European Union.
For Sanchez, the contest is about more than retaining office. His international standing, including his high-profile clashes with Trump, faces a crucial test against voters' concerns about everyday life in Spain. A victory for the PP and Vox could also signal a significant shift in the country's political direction.