He wished the British PM a speedy recovery from the new coronavirus, COVID-19

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces, took to twitter to wish the Prime Minister of the UK a speedy recovery from COVID-19 on Saturday.

Boris Johnson in a tweet of Friday confirmed that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has been called a pandemic by the World Health Organisation. In his video message he said: "Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus."

"I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he added.

In a video message, Johnson added: "Be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team, to lead the national fightback against coronavirus."

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on Saturday wished Johnson well. He also tweeted: "Together we will face the Covid 19 challenge with determination, unity and solidarity for all mankind."