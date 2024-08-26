What we know about the deadly German knife attack

A knife attack at a street festival in western Germany killed three people on Friday.

A Syrian man has been detained on suspicion of carrying out the rampage on behalf of Daesh (Islamic State) group.

Here is what we know:

Festival attacked

The attack took place at around 9:40pm (1940 GMT) on the Fronhof, a busy square in Solingen city centre. Stages and various attractions had been set up as part of celebrations to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.

The attacker struck in front of one of the stages during a concert by the group Suzan Koecher’s Suprafon, aiming for the victims’ necks, according to police. He then fled the scene.

A witness told the local daily Solinger Tageblatt that he was just a few metres away and “understood from the expression on the singer’s face that something was wrong”.

“And then, a metre away from me, a person fell,” the witness, Lars Breitzke, said.

When he turned around, he saw other people lying on the ground amid pools of blood, he added.

Two men aged 56 and 67 and a 56-year-old woman were killed in the attack and eight people were wounded, four of them seriously.

Suspect confesses

Police said on Sunday that a 26-year-old Syrian had turned himself in to the authorities and confessed to carrying out the attack.

The suspect, named as Issa Al H., managed to escape amid the panic and threw his knife into a bin, according to details published by the Bild daily that have not been confirmed by investigators.

Police have seized the knife as well as the suspect’s “blood-stained” jacket, which still contained his wallet and identity papers, Bild reported.

After the attack, the suspect reportedly took cover in a courtyard around the corner from the home for refugees where he had been living in the city centre.

He was found there during a police patrol in the pouring rain just before midnight on Saturday, Bild said.

Issa Al H. arrived in Germany in December 2022 and had a protected immigration status often given to those fleeing war-torn Syria, according to Bild and other news outlets.

High alert

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser warned earlier this month that “the threat posed by Islamist terrorism remains high” in Germany.

The biggest danger is thought to be posed by Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), the same group believed to have been behind March’s deadly massacre in a Moscow concert hall.

The number of people considered Islamist extremists in Germany fell slightly from 27,480 in 2022 to 27,200 last year, according to a report from the federal domestic intelligence agency.