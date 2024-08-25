German police on Saturday arrested the suspect behind a knife rampage that left three people dead at a local festival in an attack claimed by the Daesh group.

The assailant fled after striking in the western town of Solingen late on Friday, sparking a day-long manhunt.

"We have just arrested the true suspect," North Rhine-Westphalia region interior minister Herbert Reul said on public television late Saturday evening.

"The man we have been looking for all day has, since a short time ago, been (put) in detention," he said, adding that police had evidence to convict him.

In a statement on Telegram, Daesh's Amaq propaganda arm said "the perpetrator of the attack on a gathering in the city of Solingen in Germany yesterday was a soldier of the Daesh".

The claim has yet to be verified. German officials have said that "a terrorist motive cannot be excluded".

According to the newspapers Bild and Spiegel, the suspect was a 26-year-old Syrian who arrived in Germany in December 2022 and had been granted a protected immigration status often given to those fleeing the war-torn country.

He was not previously known to the security services as an extremist, the outlets reported.

A police spokesman had told AFP earlier that officers had arrested a man in a raid at a hostel for asylum seekers, not far from the scene of Friday's attack.

Earlier on Saturday, a prosecutor said another person had also been arrested: a 15-year-old suspected of failing to report a criminal act.

Witnesses had allegedly seen the teen discussing the attack just before it happened with a man who could be the killer, said Markus Caspers, prosecutor of Duesseldorf, just west of Solingen.

The three people killed Friday were men of 56 and 67 years of age and a 56-year-old woman, officials said.

The victims had "no known ties between them", Caspers told a press conference.

Four of the people wounded in the attack were in a "serious" condition, officials said, revising down an earlier figure of five.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz had said the perpetrator "must be caught quickly and punished".