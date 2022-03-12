Russian forces expanded their attack in Ukraine on Saturday as they conducted airstrikes in new areas in the country’s west, while the West ramped up economic pressure on Russia. The conflict has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine, while others seek refuge in basements, subway stations and underground shelters. More evacuations were expected, though repeated attempts to allow people to flee the besieged port city of Mariupol in the south have failed under continued Russian shelling. Follow the latest developments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

07:27AM



Ukraine says shelling damaged cancer hospital

Ukrainian officials accused Russia damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with shelling from heavy artillery.

The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The attack damaged the building and blew out windows.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolaiv, located 470 kilometers (292 miles) south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.

Ukrainian and Western officials earlier accused Russia of shelling a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Three people died in that attack.

03:55AM



Images show Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv

Satellite images taken on Friday showed Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Ukraine's capital Kyiv and were firing artillery toward residential areas, a US private company said.

Maxar Technologies said multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters could be seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.

This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction near Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Ozera, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Maxar said one image showed elements of a Russian artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction, a bright muzzle flash coming from one of the guns. It said it could not confirm the battalion's targets, but that the damage observed in Moschun was about 7km southeast of the artillery deployment.

Another image showed long lines of cars carrying people trying to flee Kyiv, and another showed that fires continued to burn at Antonov Airport.

Russian forces bombarded cities across the country on Friday and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict.

03:50AM



US accuses Russia of violating 'nuclear safety principles'

The United States has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles, saying it was concerned by "continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities" in Ukraine but added that there were no signs detected yet of any radiological release.

"We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease", US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday on Twitter.

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict. Satellite images showed Russian military units closer to the capital Kyiv and firing artillery toward residential areas.

Fighting

* The situation in Ukraine's southeastern city of Mariupol was critical, officials said, as Russian forces tightened their noose around the Black Sea port and the death toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade reached almost 1,600.

* Britain said Russian air and missile forces had conducted strikes in the past 24 hours against the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk.

* Ukraine said neighbour Belarus could be planning to attack its territory and accused Russia of trying to drag its ally into the war by staging air attacks on Belarus from Ukrainian air space.

Economy and Sanctions

* US President Biden joined with allies to hit Moscow on trade and shut down development funds, and announced a ban on imports of Russian seafood and diamonds.

* The United States also imposed sanctions on Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three family members of Putin's spokesperson, as well as lawmakers.

* Washington will revoke Russia's "most favoured nation status" US House Speaker Pelosi said. Other G7 nations and the European Union are expected to follow.

Facebook

* Facebook owner Meta Platforms said a temporary change in its content policy, only for Ukraine, was needed to let users voice opposition to Russia's attack; Moscow opened a criminal case after the company said it would allow posts such as "death to the Russian fighters."

United Nations

* The United Nations said it had no evidence Ukraine had a biological weapons program while Washington and its allies accused Russia of spreading the unproven claim as a possible prelude to launching its own biological or chemical attacks.