Russian forces inched towards Kyiv on Saturday and pounded civilian areas in other Ukrainian cities as concerns grew over the besieged southern port of Mariupol, where officials said more than 1,500 people had been killed. The conflict has forced more than 2.5 million people to flee Ukraine.

05:27PM



Russian forces capture outskirts of Mariupol

Ukraine's military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol.

In a Facebook update Saturday, the military said the capture of Mariupol and Severodonetsk in the east were a priority for Russian forces. Mariupol has been under siege for over a week, with no electricity, gas or water.

Repeated efforts to evacuate people from the city of 430,000 have fallen apart as humanitarian convoys come under shelling.

Firefighters extinguish a fire on a house after shelling in Kyiv on March 12, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

05:01PM



Russian official warns Finland, Sweden over NATO

A Russian foreign ministry official warned of unspecified "military and political consequences" should Sweden and Finland join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Sergei Belyaev told Interfax that the non-participation of the two countries in NATO was "an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe."

The Nordic nations held high-level security talks a week ago about the changing security situation in Europe. Sweden's prime minister on Tuesday cooled speculation about any near-term bid to join the defense bloc.

This video grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Defence Ministry on March 12, 2022 shows Russian paratroopers taking control of an undisclosed airfield in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Image Credit: AFP

04:33PM



Macron, Scholz call with Putin under way

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have started a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine, the French presidency said on Saturday.

Macron had said at a European Union summit on Friday that he and Scholz would hold a fresh call with Putin in the coming hours after a previous three-way exchange on Thursday.

A warehouse storing frozen products is seen on fire after Russian shelling, in the village of Kvitneve in Kyiv region. Image Credit: REUTERS

04:13PM



Russia sending new troops after heavy losses: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Russia was sending new forces to Ukraine after suffering what he said were its biggest losses in decades.

Zelensky also said he had spoken to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron about pressuring Russia to release the mayor of the city of Melitopol, who Ukraine says was kidnapped on Friday by Russian forces.

In a televised address, Zelensky urged Russia to uphold an agreed ceasefire to allow evacuations to proceed from the besieged port city of Mariupol, after blaming Moscow for the failure of previous attempts.

03:58PM



Russia warns US over arms shipments to Ukraine

A senior Russian diplomat is warning that Moscow could target Western shipments of military equipment to Ukraine.

Speaking Saturday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that Moscow has warned the US it would see the deliveries of Western weapons to Ukraine as targets.

Ryabkov said Russia "warned the US that pumping weapons from a number of countries it orchestrates isn't just a dangerous move, it's an action that makes those convoys legitimate targets."

He also denounced the US sanctions against Moscow as an "unprecedented attempt to deal a serious blow to various sectors of the Russian economy," but noted that Moscow will act in a measured way to avoid hurting itself.

Ryabkov said that Russia has no intention to expel Western media and businesses amid the soaring tensions with the West, adding that "we aren't going to escalate the situation."

A column of smoke rises from burning fuel tanks that locals said were hit by five rockets at the Vasylkiv Air Base, outside Kyiv, on March 12, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

03:34PM



Mariupol residents dying for lack of medicines

Aid group Doctors Without Borders says some residents of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol are dying for lack of medication, while others killed in the fighting are being buried in makeshift graves by their neighbours.

The group, which is known by its French acronym MSF, says the city has been without drinking water or medicine for more than a week now. It says people are resorting to using water from the ground or tapping heating pipes, then boiling it on wood fires.

MSF says food is scarce and lack of cellphone or internet connectivity in Mariupol means only residents with access to a portable radio have information on what is happening beyond their immediate neighbourhood.

In a voice message Saturday shared with The Associated Press, one MSF staff member described seeing people who have died because of lack of medication adding that "there are a lot of such people inside Mariupol."

The aid worker said that there are "many people who were killed and injured and they're just lying on the ground. Neighbours (are) just digging a hole in the ground and putting their bodies inside."

03:12PM



Fighting rages outside Kyiv, evacuations threatened again

Conflict raged northwest of Kyiv on Saturday and other cities were encircled and under heavy shelling, while Ukrainian officials said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were endangering attempted evacuations.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said the government planned to use agreed humanitarian corridors out of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol as well as towns and villages in the regions of Kyiv, Sumy and some other areas.

But the governor of the Kyiv region said fighting and threats of Russian air attacks were continuing during evacuation attempts and the Donetsk region's governor said constant shelling was complicating bringing aid into Mariupol.

An adviser to the Ukrainian presidency said earlier that 79 evacuation buses and two trucks with humanitarian cargo had left for Sumy on Saturday. Buses and trucks also left Zaporizhzhia for Mariupol, a video released by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential administration on social media showed.

A Red Cross worker carries an elderly women during evacuation in Irpin, some 25 km (16 miles) northwest of Kyiv, Friday, March 11, 2022. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home. Image Credit: AP

02:25PM



Italy seizes Russian billionaire's $578 million yacht

Italian financial police has seized a Russian-owned superyacht valued at 530 million euros ($578 million) in the port of Trieste as part of seizures of oligarch wealth to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt the attack on Ukraine.

The "Sy A" yacht was identified by Italian police as belonging to belonging to billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, who made a fortune in fertilizer production and coal energy. It was seized Friday evening.

Video shows police in cars with flashing lights approaching the triple-mast yacht and officers boarding it.

Italian authorities last week seized some 143 million euros ($156 million) in luxury yachts and villas belonging to Russian billionaires in such picturesque retreats as Sardinia, the Ligurian coast and Lake Como.

A man looks at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. Image Credit: AP

02:21PM



UK reports fighting near Kyiv, cities shelled

Britain's Defense Ministry says fighting northwest of Kyiv has continued with the bulk of Russian ground forces now around 25 kilometers from the center of the city.

A daily intelligence update says elements of the large Russian military column north of Kyiv have dispersed. It says this is likely to support a Russian attempt to encircle the Ukrainian capital. According to the brief, it could also be an attempt by Russia to reduce its vulnerability to Ukrainian counterattacks, which have taken a significant toll on Russian forces.

The update says that beyond Kyiv, the cities of Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol remain encircled and continue to suffer heavy Russian shelling.

01:45PM



France ready to host 2,500 Ukrainian refugees from Moldova: Minister

France is ready to accept 2,500 Ukrainians who are currently in Moldova, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

"The European Commission is coordinating an operation to relocate Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to volunteer countries. At the request of the President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron], France declares that 2,500 Ukrainians from Moldova will be accepted on our land," he tweeted overnight Saturday.

Earlier this week, Darmanin said that around 7,500 Ukrainians have entered France since February 24, when Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

01:17PM



Ukraine says mosque sheltering 80 civilians shelled in Mariupol

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian forces. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," the ministry wrote on its Twitter account.

01:10PM



UN calls for safe corridor for Black Sea ships

The International Maritime Organization, a UN oversight body for international seafaring and the law of the sea, is calling for a safe corridor in the Black and Azov seas to let commercial ships evacuate.

Many of the waters are mined, and Russian navy vessels are off the shores of Ukraine. Explosions have hit at least two cargo ships in the area and dozens of others have been stranded.

The IMO Council held an emergency session and said it deplored the attacks of the Russian Federation aimed at commercial vessels, their seizures, including search and rescue vessels, threatening the safety and welfare of seafarers and the marine environment.

12:04PM



Sanctions may cause ISS to crash, warns Russia

Russia’s space agency has sent Nasa and other international partners a letter demanding an end to sanctions, saying they could threaten the International Space Station.

In a tweet Saturday, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said the letter appealed to the space agencies of the United States, Canada and Europe to keep the space station operational.

He illustrated the appeal with a map showing the flight path of the ISS — and a potential fall zone that straddles much of the world but barely touches upon Russia.

Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station.

11:33AM



Rockets destroy Ukrainian airbase in Kyiv region: Mayor

Russian rocket attacks destroyed a Ukrainian airbase near the town of Vasylkiv in the Kyiv region on Saturday morning, Interfax Ukraine quoted the local mayor as saying.

The rocket attacks also hit an ammunition depot, Vasylkiv Mayor Natalia Balasynovych said.

08:30AM



Air raid sirens heard across most Ukraine

Air raid sirens were heard across most Ukrainian cities early on Saturday morning urging people to seek shelters, local media reported.

Sirens were heard in the capital city of Kyiv, the western city of Lviv in Odessa, and Kharkiv, Cherkasy, as well as in the Sumy region in northeast of the country, a number of local Ukrainian media reported.

Russian forces appeared to be regrouping on Friday for a possible attack on Kyiv, with satellite images showing them firing artillery as they closed in on the capital.

07:27AM



Ukraine says shelling damaged cancer hospital

Ukrainian officials accused Russia damaging a cancer hospital and several residential buildings in the southern city of Mykolaiv with shelling from heavy artillery.

The hospital’s head doctor, Maksim Beznosenko, said several hundred patients were in the hospital during the attack but that no one was killed. The attack damaged the building and blew out windows.

Russian forces have stepped up their attacks on Mykolaiv, located 470 kilometers (292 miles) south of Kyiv, in an attempt to encircle the city.

Ukrainian and Western officials earlier accused Russia of shelling a maternity hospital in the southern city of Mariupol on Wednesday. Three people died in that attack.

03:55AM



Images show Russian military units continuing to deploy closer to Kyiv

Satellite images taken on Friday showed Russian military units were continuing to deploy closer to Ukraine's capital Kyiv and were firing artillery toward residential areas, a US private company said.

Maxar Technologies said multiple homes and buildings were on fire and widespread damage and impact craters could be seen throughout the town of Moschun, northwest of Kyiv.

This multispectral satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows an artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction near Antonov Airport, during the Russian invasion, in Ozera, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. Image Credit: AP

Maxar said one image showed elements of a Russian artillery battalion actively firing in a southeasterly direction, a bright muzzle flash coming from one of the guns. It said it could not confirm the battalion's targets, but that the damage observed in Moschun was about 7km southeast of the artillery deployment.

Another image showed long lines of cars carrying people trying to flee Kyiv, and another showed that fires continued to burn at Antonov Airport.

Russian forces bombarded cities across the country on Friday and appeared to be regrouping for a possible assault on Kyiv as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his country had reached a "strategic turning point" in the conflict.

03:50AM



US accuses Russia of violating 'nuclear safety principles'

The United States has accused Russia of violating nuclear safety principles, saying it was concerned by "continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities" in Ukraine but added that there were no signs detected yet of any radiological release.

"We are monitoring reports of damage to a research facility in Kharkiv. Near-term safety risk is low, but the continued Russian firing on nuclear facilities must cease", US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Friday on Twitter.

