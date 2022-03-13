Russian military continues to target sites ringed around Ukraine's capital Kyiv and intense fighting has been reported. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country, with a majority crossing over to Poland. Follow live updates:

Russia strikes military base outside Ukraine's Lviv: local official

Russian troops launched multiple air strikes on a military training ground outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, a local official said Sunday.

10:03AM



Russia encircling Kyiv

Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital from the north, west and northeast. Russian strikes also destroy an airport in the town of Vasylkiv, south of the city.

Presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak says Kyiv is already effectively "under siege" as the army and volunteers prepare to defend the city, street by street.

09:31AM



‘Humanitarian catastrophe' in Mariupol

The leaders of France and Germany urge Russian President Vladimir Putin in a call to end the siege of Mariupol, where residents have been trapped without running water and power for 11 days and there are reports of people starving.

The mayor says more than 1,500 civilians have been killed. Corpses are lying uncollected in the streets.

Both Ukrainian and Russian officials have described the quickly worsening humanitarian situation as "catastrophic".

08:01AM



UN to hold more meetings this week on Ukraine war

The United Nations will have multiple meetings this week about Russia's war in Ukraine, though it is unclear if they will lead to the adoption of an official text, diplomats said.

On Monday, the Security Council will discuss the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). Polish foreign minister Zbigniew Rau is expected to speak during the session, one of the diplomatic sources told AFP on Saturday.

Although this is an annual meeting, it will place special focus on the war in Ukraine and will likely see fresh calls for peace.

07:31AM



Zelenskiy says talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says talks with Moscow show signs of becoming more substantive, and one of his top advisers said that "continuous" discussions with Russia are under way by video. Russia said convoys of military aid from the West are "legitimate targets" as the US and Europe steps up the movement of supplies into Ukraine.

07:19AM



Ukraine bars export of essential foods to conserve resources

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that while his country has all basic food products for coming months, the government has banned or restricted the export of essential foods - such as wheat, buckwheat, meat, eggs, oil and sugar.

The nation received 40,000 tonnes of humanitarian cargo over the March 2-12 period, Shmyhal said in a briefing posted on Facebook. It has gas reserves of about 9.5 billion cubic meters, he said, with gas imports continuing to flow from Hungary, Slovakia and Poland.

07:03AM



US adds $200 million in military aid

President Joe Biden's administration authorized another $200 million in military aid for Ukraine, including "further defensive assistance" to help the country "meet the armored, airborne, and other threats it is facing," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

The latest package increases the Biden administration's security assistance for Ukraine to more than $1.2 billion, Blinken said in a statement.

06:48AM



UK to Offer $456 monthly to refugee hosts

UK households will be paid 350 pounds ($456) per month to host Ukrainians fleeing war under a government plan to allow people in Britain to sponsor the refugees, the Telegraph reported. Ukrainians admitted under the plan could remain in the U.K. for as long as three years, according to the newspaper, which cited a government source.