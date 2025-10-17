Room-temperature ice discovered: the breakthrough reshaping water science forever

It sounds like a paradox: ice that forms not in the cold, but in the comfort of room temperature. Yet this is exactly what a group of scientists has achieved — a discovery that challenges what we thought we knew about the physics of water. In an experiment that feels almost alchemical, researchers created a new form of ice, dubbed ice XXI, that emerges at room temperature when water is squeezed under unimaginable pressures. The finding doesn’t just expand our understanding of water’s strange behavior — it may rewrite the very rules of how matter changes phase.