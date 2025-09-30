Creating a cozy first home: Timeless design meets affordability

Affordability is built into the way the brand works: investing in efficient design and sourcing to keep prices steady while maintaining durability. But as inflation bites, the company’s new Price Lowered programme is a long-term effort to keep everyday favourites, such as sofas, cookware and home accessories, within reach so newlyweds can set up their space without compromising on quality, says Carla Klumpenaar, General Manager of Marketing, Communications, HF & Retail Design at Ikea.