Transform your home with inspiring autumn decor ideas

Rugs and carpets help anchor these zones while adding warmth and seasonal style. Now the trend is leaning toward rich, textured surfaces and deep, earthy tones that make spaces feel layered and inviting.

“This season is all about depth and texture. Think of rich jewel tones like emerald, sapphire, and burgundy paired with warm earthy neutrals. Hand-knotted rugs with intricate detailing are making a much-needed comeback, while softer, plush textures are dominating modern interiors,” says Asif Hasan, Founder, Ramsha Carpets.

These days, homeowners are seeking warmth and richness, making layered carpets a popular trend. “Placing a smaller, bold rug over a neutral wall-to-wall base instantly creates intimacy and adds dimension to a room.”

Even simple rugs can create rich visual interest. “Like the soul of a room, a carpet grounds everything. You don’t need to repaint or invest in heavy furniture changes. Just adding a bold patterned rug, or even a textured neutral rug, can shift the mood dramatically,” Hasan explains.

Accents and accessories