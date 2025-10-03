Danube Home welcomes Salama Mohamed and launches YARA Ai Smart Assistant

The company has has consistently been at the forefront of enhancing outdoor spaces
Danube Home, the region's leading furniture and home improvement giant, launched its highly anticipated outdoor collection, “My Garden, 2025,” with the release of a visually stunning catalog. Two premium brands, Ziantti and GrönHem, are set to join the Danube Home portfolio this season. Ziantti is an elite outdoor furniture range inspired by Italian craftsmanship and timeless design, while GrönHem is the top-tier line of grass carpet that will revolutionize luxury landscaping.
As a pioneer in garden furniture, Danube Home has consistently been at the forefront of enhancing outdoor spaces with its distinctive designs and affordable pricing. The convenient modular layouts render the outdoor collection at Danube Home ideal for homeowners, designers, and hoteliers to plan visually cohesive areas to their specifications. Every piece feature grounding textures and thoughtfully picked seasonal colors.
The Emirati influencer and entrepreneur, Salama Mohamed, has been announced to be the new Brand Ambassador, marking a dynamic collaboration that signals the right mix of authenticity, modern living, and lifestyle enhancement. Known for her influential voice in beauty and self-care, Salama will champion the brand’s Garden collection, bringing her signature ethos of wellness, inclusivity, and lifestyle inspiration to homes across the UAE and beyond. Salama’s persona symbolizes a fresh, vibrant, and aspirational lifestyle that is at the heart of Danube Home’s new Garden Collection.
The overarching theme for the season, being “You Imagine, We Build!”, the new “My Garden” collection features varied styles including French Country, Coastal living, Minimalist Japandi, Mediterranean Soul, Urban Oasis, and Balinese Zen. It’s all set with an exquisite range of outdoor furniture, including customizable aluminum glass houses, wooden gazebos made in the UAE, 100+ chic balcony sets, BBQs, and grill stations for complete outdoor entertainment. Additionally, Danube Home is introducing Mosaroma, a new top-end Mackintosh fabric in pillows for added style and coziness, the latest outdoor collection, which reflects global design trends aligning with the evolving needs of our customers. Sustainability is at the core of Danube’s furniture. Crafted with eco-conscious practices and durable materials, they are designed to last without compromising on style. Danube Home also offer customization services to ensure clients can tailor materials, finishes, and layouts for a thorough personalized experience.”
The makers stated that the new line, Ziantti, embodies the philosophy of a soulful outdoor range that lets one feel the luxury of less. “Beyond a brand, it is an experience. Our vision was to merge the spirit of Italian style with the values of the Emirates. Every piece is specifically designed, drawing on Italian craftsmanship and carefully adapted for the UAE's climate and luxe lifestyle.”, said Mr. Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home. “Rooted in earthy tones of terracotta, olive, Tuscan sand, and charcoal umber, it’s promising to bring villas, rooftops, resorts, and retreats across the Emirates with a refined look and feel this season.”, he added Introducing YARA – Danube Home’s AI Shopping Assistant. In a groundbreaking move, Danube Home has unveiled YARA, the region’s first AI-powered shopping assistant, designed to transform the retail experience. Yara combines AI intelligence with immersive experiences to provide customers with instant information, personalized guidance, and visualization tools making shopping simpler, smarter, and more inspiring. Highlights of Yara: Talk to Yara: Customers can scan a QR code on any product to instantly connect with Yara. Act as a product expert by providing detailed answers on product features, materials, care instructions, and availability. Text to Yara a conversational, text-based assistant available in-store and online. Delivers instant, reliable responses to any product-related query, enhancing customer convenience. Imagine Yara helps customers visualize products in their own space. Allows styling multiple products based on preferred outdoor or interior themes. Bridges creativity, personalization, and technology for a seamless experience. “Yara represents a new era of smart retail at Danube Home. It empowers our customers to make confident decisions, combining the power of AI with the warmth of human creativity. This is the future of shopping interactive, inspiring, and deeply personalized,” added Mr. Sayed Habib.
Salama Mohamed brand ambassador for Danube Home said “I am truly delighted to associate with Danube Home, a young and dynamic brand that brings together creativity, innovation, and a deep understanding of local needs. What I love most is that they don’t just sell products, they solve real customer problems, offer smart solutions, and give people choices to bring their dream spaces to life. The My Garden 2025 collection is a perfect example of how they inspire imagination while guiding customers with practical suggestions and stunning designs. For me, this partnership is more than outdoor furniture. It’s about helping families create beautiful memories in spaces they can truly call their own. I am excited to be part of this journey and can’t wait to see how Danube Home continues to make dreams come true for so many.
Another exciting highlight is the exclusive brand Inferno BBQ collection, the largest range available only at Danube Home, which is perfect for adding flavor to every outdoor gathering this winter.
With the expansion of Pool and Landscaping services, GrönHem adds exceptional value by offering a premium selection of certified grass carpets backed by a 10-year warranty. Designed with UV protection, free from harmful chemicals, eco-friendly, pet-friendly, and fire rated, it’s a smart and sustainable choice for any outdoor space.
With the latest outdoor collection, Danube Home reaffirms its commitment towards setting new benchmarks in design and innovation, delivering high-quality furniture that addresses international trends while staying true to local tastes.
The 'My Garden' 2025 catalog is now available in all Danube Home showrooms across the region and online at www.danubehome.com, offering customers an immersive and inspirational shopping experience.
