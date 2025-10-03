Danube Home welcomes Salama Mohamed and launches YARA Ai Smart Assistant

The makers stated that the new line, Ziantti, embodies the philosophy of a soulful outdoor range that lets one feel the luxury of less. “Beyond a brand, it is an experience. Our vision was to merge the spirit of Italian style with the values of the Emirates. Every piece is specifically designed, drawing on Italian craftsmanship and carefully adapted for the UAE's climate and luxe lifestyle.”, said Mr. Sayed Habib, Director of Danube Home. “Rooted in earthy tones of terracotta, olive, Tuscan sand, and charcoal umber, it’s promising to bring villas, rooftops, resorts, and retreats across the Emirates with a refined look and feel this season.”, he added Introducing YARA – Danube Home’s AI Shopping Assistant. In a groundbreaking move, Danube Home has unveiled YARA, the region’s first AI-powered shopping assistant, designed to transform the retail experience. Yara combines AI intelligence with immersive experiences to provide customers with instant information, personalized guidance, and visualization tools making shopping simpler, smarter, and more inspiring. Highlights of Yara: Talk to Yara: Customers can scan a QR code on any product to instantly connect with Yara. Act as a product expert by providing detailed answers on product features, materials, care instructions, and availability. Text to Yara a conversational, text-based assistant available in-store and online. Delivers instant, reliable responses to any product-related query, enhancing customer convenience. Imagine Yara helps customers visualize products in their own space. Allows styling multiple products based on preferred outdoor or interior themes. Bridges creativity, personalization, and technology for a seamless experience. “Yara represents a new era of smart retail at Danube Home. It empowers our customers to make confident decisions, combining the power of AI with the warmth of human creativity. This is the future of shopping interactive, inspiring, and deeply personalized,” added Mr. Sayed Habib.