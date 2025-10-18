Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

Signature dishes from top UAE chefs blending tradition, technique, and timeless flavour
Jitin Joshi, Executive Chef and Partner, Revolver Dubai
Serves: 2
Prep time: 25 minutes (plus 4–5 hours marination)
Cook time: 40 minutes
Ginger garlic paste – 10 g
Corn oil – 10 ml
Fine salt – 4 g
Hung yoghurt – 120 g
Cashew nut paste – 30 g
Cooking cream – 15 g
Amul cheese – 15 g
Cardamom powder – pinch
White pepper – pinch
Coriander stem – 3 g
Ginger – 3 g
Green chilli (chopped) – 1 g
Portobello mushroom – 2 no
Cut ginger, chilli, and coriander stem finely.
Mix all ingredients to form a smooth paste.
Wash and pat dry mushrooms; score with a knife.
Apply marinade and set aside for 4–5 hours.
White onions – 100 g
Cashew nuts – 15 g
Green cardamom – 1 no
Mace – small blade
Cloves – 2 no
Bay leaf – 1 no
Water – 180 ml
Salt – 6 g
Ghee – 15 g
Ginger garlic paste – 5 g
Cooking cream – 20 g
Salted butter – 20 g
Mace & cardamom powder – 1 g
Milk – 10 ml
White pepper – pinch
Salt – 1 g
Parmesan – 5 g
Edamame – 20 g
Dry fenugreek (kasuri methi) – 2 g
Cook onions, cashew, and spices in water till soft.
Remove whole spices, blend smooth, and strain.
Heat ghee, cook ginger garlic paste, add korma puree and warm gently.
Add remaining ingredients, edamame, and fenugreek.
Black pepper – 5 g
Cloves – 2 no
Coriander seeds – 20 g
Cumin seeds – 6 g
Fennel seeds – 6 g
Dry red chilli – 2 no
Dry roast spices at 170°C for 10 minutes; grind coarsely.
Dish Assembly
Cook mushroom over charcoal fire.
Slice and serve atop Edamame Korma.
Finish with Kadhai spice, chilli oil, and chopped chives.
Chef Surender Mohan, Executive Chef, Jamavar London
Serves: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Grated carrot – 1 kg
Milk – 1 litre
Sugar – 200 g
Ghee – 50 g
Mawa – 150 g
Cardamom (elaichi) powder – ½ tsp
Combine grated carrots with milk and cook till done.
Add sugar, mawa, ghee, and cardamom powder and cook for 10–12 minutes, stirring continuously.
Serve hot with a garnish of dry fruits.
Chef Juber Shaikh, Executive Chef, Asha’s
Serves: 4
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
For the Kofta Mixture
Chicken thigh – 1 kg
Brown onion – 60 g
Garlic (chopped) – 40 g
Ginger (chopped) – 40 g
Green chili (chopped) – 12 g
Coriander leaves (chopped) – 30 g
Salt – 10 g
Amul cheese (grated) – 45 g
Mozzarella cheese (grated) – 40 g
For the Gravy
Ghee – 100 ml
Cumin seeds – 5 g
Onion (chopped) – 250 g
Ginger garlic paste – 100 g
Tomato (chopped) – 300 g
Curry leaves – 15 g
Madras curry powder – 30 g
Garam masala powder – 15 g
Turmeric powder – 10 g
Salt – 8 g
Kashmiri chili powder – 10 g
Kastoori methi powder – 3 g
Cooking cream – 120 ml
Fresh coriander (chopped) – 60 g
In a large bowl, mix chicken thigh, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander leaves, and salt.
Add grated Amul and mozzarella cheese. Chop together until minced.
Shape into small kofta balls (about 40 g each).
Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.
Add onion and sauté until light golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and cook 3–4 minutes.
Add tomato and curry leaves; cook until soft.
Add Madras curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Cook for 5–7 minutes.
Add water and simmer for another 5–7 minutes until thickened.
Add cooking cream and kastoori methi powder, mix well.
Add koftas and simmer for 10–15 minutes to absorb flavour.
Finish with a drizzle of ghee and cream.
Chef Pranav Upadhyay, Head Chef, Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai
Serves: 10–12 portions (makes around 20 croquettes) | Prep time: 1 hour 15 minutes (including marination) | Cook time: 30 minutes | Difficulty: Intermediate
For the Chicken Tikka
Boneless chicken breast or thigh – 300 g (cut into small cubes)
Thick yogurt – 2 tbsp
Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp
Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp
Garam masala – ½ tsp
Lemon juice – 1 tsp
Mustard oil or any cooking oil – 1 tbsp
For the Panada (Base Sauce)
Butter – 120 g
Refined flour – 160 g
Milk – 1 litre
Salt – to taste
For the Filling
Prepared chicken tikka – 300 g (cut into 3 cm cubes)
Red chilli powder – ½ tsp
Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp (finely chopped)
Green chilli – ½ (finely chopped)
Garlic – 1 tsp (finely chopped)
Ginger – 1 tsp (finely chopped)
Salt – to taste
For the Coating
Refined flour slurry (mix 3 tbsp flour with water to coating consistency)
Bread crumbs – as required
Oil – for deep frying
For Serving
Green chutney mayo – mix equal parts green chutney and mayonnaise
Prepare the chicken tikka as directed (mix, marinate, grill, and shred).
Make the panada by melting butter, stirring in flour, and gradually whisking in milk until thick. Cool completely.
Mix shredded tikka with spices, herbs, and panada to form the filling.
Shape into 40 g balls, freeze 30–40 mins.
Dip in flour slurry, coat with breadcrumbs (repeat for double coating).
Fry on medium flame until golden. Drain.
Serve with green chutney mayo, chaat masala, and coriander.
Masala Chai Cream
Whipping cream 35% fat – 450 ml
Cardamom pods – 2–3 no. (slightly toasted)
Saffron – 0.5 g
Dry ginger powder – 5 g
Loose black tea leaves – 15 g
Mousse Mixture
Manjari dark chocolate – 200 g
Masala chai cream – 450 ml
Crumble Topping
Castor sugar – 50 g
Butter (chilled and cut into small cubes) – 50 g
Refined flour – 50 g
Cardamom powder – 3 g
Step 1: Masala Chai Cream
Warm the cream with all ingredients under masala chai cream. Remove before boiling.
Cover with cling film and cool.
Chill for 2 hours to infuse flavours.
Step 2: Crumble
Combine ingredients and mix till coarse.
Spread on parchment and bake at 160°C for 15–20 minutes, till golden.
Remove and crush again to resemble crumble.
Step 3: Preparation of the Mousse
Warm infused cream again, strain, and top up to 450 ml.
Warm and pour over dark chocolate. After 2 minutes, blend with an emulsion blender.
Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Whip to soft peaks, pipe into glasses, and top with cream and crumble.
Serve chilled.
