Savor the flavor from the chef's table

Signature dishes from top UAE chefs blending tradition, technique, and timeless flavour

Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

Charred Portobello, Edamame Methi Malai

Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

Jitin Joshi, Executive Chef and Partner, Revolver Dubai

Serves: 2

Prep time: 25 minutes (plus 4–5 hours marination)

Cook time: 40 minutes

Cheese Marinade

  • Ginger garlic paste – 10 g

  • Corn oil – 10 ml

  • Fine salt – 4 g

  • Hung yoghurt – 120 g

  • Cashew nut paste – 30 g

  • Cooking cream – 15 g

  • Amul cheese – 15 g

  • Cardamom powder – pinch

  • White pepper – pinch

  • Coriander stem – 3 g

  • Ginger – 3 g

  • Green chilli (chopped) – 1 g

  • Portobello mushroom – 2 no

Method

  • Cut ginger, chilli, and coriander stem finely.

  • Mix all ingredients to form a smooth paste.

  • Wash and pat dry mushrooms; score with a knife.

  • Apply marinade and set aside for 4–5 hours.

Edamame Korma

  • White onions – 100 g

  • Cashew nuts – 15 g

  • Green cardamom – 1 no

  • Mace – small blade

  • Cloves – 2 no

  • Bay leaf – 1 no

  • Water – 180 ml

  • Salt – 6 g

Korma Finishing

  • Ghee – 15 g

  • Ginger garlic paste – 5 g

  • Cooking cream – 20 g

  • Salted butter – 20 g

  • Mace & cardamom powder – 1 g

  • Milk – 10 ml

  • White pepper – pinch

  • Salt – 1 g

  • Parmesan – 5 g

  • Edamame – 20 g

  • Dry fenugreek (kasuri methi) – 2 g

Method

  • Cook onions, cashew, and spices in water till soft.

  • Remove whole spices, blend smooth, and strain.

  • Heat ghee, cook ginger garlic paste, add korma puree and warm gently.

  • Add remaining ingredients, edamame, and fenugreek.

Kadhai Spice

  • Black pepper – 5 g

  • Cloves – 2 no

  • Coriander seeds – 20 g

  • Cumin seeds – 6 g

  • Fennel seeds – 6 g

  • Dry red chilli – 2 no

Method

  • Dry roast spices at 170°C for 10 minutes; grind coarsely.

  • Dish Assembly

  • Cook mushroom over charcoal fire.

  • Slice and serve atop Edamame Korma.

  • Finish with Kadhai spice, chilli oil, and chopped chives.

Gajar Ka Halwa

Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

Chef Surender Mohan, Executive Chef, Jamavar London

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • Grated carrot – 1 kg

  • Milk – 1 litre

  • Sugar – 200 g

  • Ghee – 50 g

  • Mawa – 150 g

  • Cardamom (elaichi) powder – ½ tsp

Method

  • Combine grated carrots with milk and cook till done.

  • Add sugar, mawa, ghee, and cardamom powder and cook for 10–12 minutes, stirring continuously.

  • Serve hot with a garnish of dry fruits.

Chicken Kofta

Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

Chef Juber Shaikh, Executive Chef, Asha’s

Serves: 4

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients

For the Kofta Mixture

  • Chicken thigh – 1 kg

  • Brown onion – 60 g

  • Garlic (chopped) – 40 g

  • Ginger (chopped) – 40 g

  • Green chili (chopped) – 12 g

  • Coriander leaves (chopped) – 30 g

  • Salt – 10 g

  • Amul cheese (grated) – 45 g

  • Mozzarella cheese (grated) – 40 g

For the Gravy

  • Ghee – 100 ml

  • Cumin seeds – 5 g

  • Onion (chopped) – 250 g

  • Ginger garlic paste – 100 g

  • Tomato (chopped) – 300 g

  • Curry leaves – 15 g

  • Madras curry powder – 30 g

  • Garam masala powder – 15 g

  • Turmeric powder – 10 g

  • Salt – 8 g

  • Kashmiri chili powder – 10 g

  • Kastoori methi powder – 3 g

  • Cooking cream – 120 ml

  • Fresh coriander (chopped) – 60 g

Method

  • In a large bowl, mix chicken thigh, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander leaves, and salt.

  • Add grated Amul and mozzarella cheese. Chop together until minced.

  • Shape into small kofta balls (about 40 g each).

  • Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.

  • Add onion and sauté until light golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and cook 3–4 minutes.

  • Add tomato and curry leaves; cook until soft.

  • Add Madras curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Cook for 5–7 minutes.

  • Add water and simmer for another 5–7 minutes until thickened.

  • Add cooking cream and kastoori methi powder, mix well.

  • Add koftas and simmer for 10–15 minutes to absorb flavour.

  • Finish with a drizzle of ghee and cream.

Signature Chicken Tikka Croquettes

Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

Chef Pranav Upadhyay, Head Chef, Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

Serves: 10–12 portions (makes around 20 croquettes) | Prep time: 1 hour 15 minutes (including marination) | Cook time: 30 minutes | Difficulty: Intermediate

Ingredients

For the Chicken Tikka

  • Boneless chicken breast or thigh – 300 g (cut into small cubes)

  • Thick yogurt – 2 tbsp

  • Ginger-garlic paste – 1 tsp

  • Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

  • Turmeric powder – ¼ tsp

  • Garam masala – ½ tsp

  • Lemon juice – 1 tsp

  • Mustard oil or any cooking oil – 1 tbsp

For the Panada (Base Sauce)

  • Butter – 120 g

  • Refined flour – 160 g

  • Milk – 1 litre

  • Salt – to taste

For the Filling

  • Prepared chicken tikka – 300 g (cut into 3 cm cubes)

  • Red chilli powder – ½ tsp

  • Fresh coriander – 2 tbsp (finely chopped)

  • Green chilli – ½ (finely chopped)

  • Garlic – 1 tsp (finely chopped)

  • Ginger – 1 tsp (finely chopped)

  • Salt – to taste

For the Coating

  • Refined flour slurry (mix 3 tbsp flour with water to coating consistency)

  • Bread crumbs – as required

  • Oil – for deep frying

For Serving

  • Green chutney mayo – mix equal parts green chutney and mayonnaise

Method

  • Prepare the chicken tikka as directed (mix, marinate, grill, and shred).

  • Make the panada by melting butter, stirring in flour, and gradually whisking in milk until thick. Cool completely.

  • Mix shredded tikka with spices, herbs, and panada to form the filling.

  • Shape into 40 g balls, freeze 30–40 mins.

  • Dip in flour slurry, coat with breadcrumbs (repeat for double coating).

  • Fry on medium flame until golden. Drain.

  • Serve with green chutney mayo, chaat masala, and coriander.

Manjari Chocolate and Masala Chai Mousse

Ingredients

Masala Chai Cream

  • Whipping cream 35% fat – 450 ml

  • Cardamom pods – 2–3 no. (slightly toasted)

  • Saffron – 0.5 g

  • Dry ginger powder – 5 g

  • Loose black tea leaves – 15 g

Mousse Mixture

  • Manjari dark chocolate – 200 g

  • Masala chai cream – 450 ml

Crumble Topping

  • Castor sugar – 50 g

  • Butter (chilled and cut into small cubes) – 50 g

  • Refined flour – 50 g

  • Cardamom powder – 3 g

Method

Step 1: Masala Chai Cream

  • Warm the cream with all ingredients under masala chai cream. Remove before boiling.

  • Cover with cling film and cool.

  • Chill for 2 hours to infuse flavours.

Step 2: Crumble

  • Combine ingredients and mix till coarse.

  • Spread on parchment and bake at 160°C for 15–20 minutes, till golden.

  • Remove and crush again to resemble crumble.

Step 3: Preparation of the Mousse

  • Warm infused cream again, strain, and top up to 450 ml.

  • Warm and pour over dark chocolate. After 2 minutes, blend with an emulsion blender.

  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • Whip to soft peaks, pipe into glasses, and top with cream and crumble.

  • Serve chilled.

