Savor the flavor from the chef’s table

In a large bowl, mix chicken thigh, onion, garlic, ginger, green chili, coriander leaves, and salt.

Add grated Amul and mozzarella cheese. Chop together until minced.

Shape into small kofta balls (about 40 g each).

Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds and let them crackle.

Add onion and sauté until light golden brown. Add ginger garlic paste and cook 3–4 minutes.

Add tomato and curry leaves; cook until soft.

Add Madras curry powder, garam masala, turmeric, chili powder, and salt. Cook for 5–7 minutes.

Add water and simmer for another 5–7 minutes until thickened.

Add cooking cream and kastoori methi powder, mix well.

Add koftas and simmer for 10–15 minutes to absorb flavour.