Photos: Over 10,000 Vespas take over Rome as iconic scooter turns 80

Once Rome's mayor cut the ribbon at the Stadium of the Marbles, visitors streamed in singing, chanting, waving flags. Many made a beeline for the gift shop, where they could snap up anything from Vespa jackets and hats to Vespa blankets, Vespa water bottles and Vespa umbrellas. But most early comers had their eyes on the limited-edition helmet, with "80 Years of an Icon" emblazoned on its side.