New COVID-19 infections dropped by 13 per cent, after reaching 725,000 in mid-January

People line up outside Yankee stadium for vaccines amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, US, February 5, 2021. Image Credit: Reuters

Paris: The COVID-19 pandemic slowed down for the third week in a row and new cases are now at their lowest level since the end of October, with new infections falling by half in South Africa, according to a specialised AFP database.

Here is the state of play worldwide:

Fewer than half a million per day

The number of new daily cases dipped below the half-million mark for the first time since late October, standing at 493,000, according to an AFP tally to Thursday.

New infections dropped by 13 per cent over the week, after reaching a record 725,000 in mid-January.

Nearly every area of the world saw a slackening off, with new cases decreasing in Africa by 27 per cent, by 17 per cent in the United States and Canada, by 12 per cent in Europe and Latin America and the Caribbean and by two per cent in Asia.

The number of new cases picked up slightly, by four per cent, in the Middle East, however, while there were only 14 cases per day (43 per cent more) in Oceania.

The number of confirmed cases only reflects a fraction of the actual number of infections, as different countries have different counting practices and levels of testing.

Steepest falls

The biggest decrease was in South Africa, the continent’s worst-hit country, where the number of new cases dropped by 49 per cent, at 4,100 new cases per day, confirming a strong deceleration that started the previous week.

The country, where a more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected, in late 2020 saw an upsurge in cases, which led it to impose a curfew in late December.

Lithuania has the next big drop at minus 37 per cent, (700 cases per day), Mexico (minus 35 per cent, 10,600), Japan (31 per cent fewer, 3,000), Panama (minus 31 per cent, 1,100) and Portugal (30 per cent fewer or 9,100 cases).

Biggest spikes

Malaysia is the country where the epidemic is picking up most speed, with 30 per cent more, or 4,800 new cases per day, among the countries which have registered more than 1,000 daily cases over the past week.

Jordan follows with 27 per cent more, or 1,100 new cases, Peru (23 per cent, 6,500), Iraq (21 per cent, 1,000) and Turkey (16 per cent more, or 7,400 cases).

US still has most cases, deaths

The US again had by far the highest number of new cases, with 133,500 per day on average, a 17-per cent decrease over the previous week.

Brazil follows with 48,200, or minus seven per cent and Spain (29,800, minus 16 per cent).

Then come the United Kingdom with 21,200, or 26 per cent fewer and France (20,600, one percent more).

On a per-capita basis, Portugal remains the country with the highest number of infections, at 622 cases per 100,000 people.