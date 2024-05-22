Israel recalls envoys to Ireland, Norway

Jerusalem: Israel recalled its envoys from Ireland and Norway for "urgent consultations" Wednesday ahead of the two governments' expected moves to formally recognise a Palestinian state.



"Today, I am sending a sharp message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not go over this in silence. I have just ordered the return of the Israeli ambassadors from Dublin and Oslo to Israel for further consultations in Jerusalem," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.



"The hasty steps of the two countries will have further serious consequences. If Spain realises its intention to recognise a Palestinian state, a similar step will be taken against it."



The Israeli foreign minister said the moves by the European countries were a reward for Palestinian militant group Hamas and its unprecedented October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures.



"Ireland and Norway intend to send a message to the Palestinians and the whole world today: Terrorism pays," Katz said.



"The twisted step of these countries is an injustice to the memory of the 7/10 victims."