Missile attack on Kyiv under way: AFP journalists

Trump urges Moscow to ‘make a deal’ as attacks on Kyiv escalate
Kyiv came under attack from missiles in the early hours of Thursday, according to AFP journalists in the Ukrainian capital.
After an alert, the journalists heard the sound of a missile and two explosions, and saw people running in the direction of shelters.
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The head of Kyiv's military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed that the city was under missile attack, but that there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.
Russian and Ukrainian strikes have been intensifying for months and causing higher numbers of civilian casualties.
US President Donald Trump, once reluctant to support Kyiv, said on Tuesday during the G7 summit in France that Moscow should "make a deal" and indicated Washington could reimpose waived sanctions on Russia.