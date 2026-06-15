Missile attack hits Kyiv: report

Air raid sirens sound across the Ukrainian capital, residents were urged to take shelter
KYIV: A missile attack struck Kyiv early Monday, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) reporter on the ground, as air raid sirens sounded across the Ukrainian capital and residents were urged to take shelter.
Explosions were reported in multiple parts of the city, with emergency services responding amid warnings of incoming strikes. Ukrainian authorities have not immediately released full details on damage or casualties.
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The latest attack comes amid an intensifying phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine, with Kyiv and other major cities facing renewed missile and drone barrages targeting critical infrastructure and military-linked sites.
Ukraine’s air defence systems have frequently been activated in recent weeks as Moscow escalates long-range strikes alongside fighting along the eastern and southern fronts.
Authorities are expected to issue further updates as assessment operations continue and air raid alerts remain in effect.