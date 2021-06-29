Travis Ludlow, from Buckinghamshire, England, departed Teuge in The Netherlands on May 29, heading east across Europe via Poland, before flying through Russia, Alaska and Canada. As of June 28, he is currently in Tampa, Florida in the United States.
His remaining hops will take him up the Eastern Seaboard via New York, then back into Canada, before continuing on to Greenland, Iceland, Ireland, Portugal, Morocco, Gibraltar, Spain, UK, France and Belgium – landing back in the Netherlands on July 7.