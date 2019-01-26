Marbling, developed in Asia as early as the 12th century, “is achieved not directly on to the sheet of paper itself, but on a liquid called the marbling ‘size’ ... Marbling paints are then sprinkled on to the size, in a flat tray, where they can either be left to float, or be manipulated with tools such as needles or combs to produce the decoration desired; the paper is then laid on to the size and the pattern thus transferred on to the paper.” Sprinkling, used since the 16th century, involves running a finger along a loaded brush to distribute drops of paint over the paper. “It was a particularly popular in Germany, where it is known as Kiebitzpapier (literally, ‘lapwing paper’, as the speckled effect was thought similar to the pattern found on some birds’ eggs),” writes Beattie. Embossing, which alters the paper with a raised texture, found popularity in the 18th century. It often uses one of Beattie’s favourite techniques, Dutch gilt — a misnomer, since they were made in Germany and Italy, but exported to Britain via the Netherlands.