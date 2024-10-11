Paphos: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that "stopping the export of weapons" used in Gaza and Lebanon was the only way to end fighting there, and also condemned "deliberate" targeting of UN peacekeepers.
"We all know it. It's the unique lever that would end it," Macron said at a summit of European and Mediterranean leaders in Cyprus, where he also said it was "absolutely unacceptable" that UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are "deliberately targeted" by Israeli forces.
Earlier today, France has summoned Israel's ambassador over an incident where Israeli troops opened fire at three positions held by UN peace keepers in southern Lebanon, including at UNIFIL's main base at Naqoura, the French foreign ministry said.
"These attacks constitute serious violations of international law and must cease immediately. The Israeli authorities must explain themselves," the French foreign ministry said. "France is therefore summoning, today the Israeli ambassador to France."