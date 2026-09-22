Sept. 19: Houthis claimed missile and drone attacks on “sensitive” sites in Riyadh and an Aramco facility at Yanbu, a major Red Sea oil-export hub. Reuters reported flames and a large plume of smoke near Riyadh airport.

Sept. 13: A drone attack disrupted Saudi Arabia's 1,200-km East-West Pipeline, which carries oil from the kingdom's eastern fields to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Reuters later reported that three pumping stations had been damaged.

The pipeline had been moving roughly 4–5 million barrels per day, equivalent to around 4–5% of global oil supply, making it a crucial alternative when Hormuz became severely disrupted.

Saudi Arabia has subsequently increased exports through its Gulf terminals.