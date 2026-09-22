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France ready to help 'secure' Saudi energy infrastructure: Macron

'Strictly defensive': French backing offered as Saudi seeks to bolster energy defences

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AFP
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French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron
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France is ready to work on "securing" Saudi energy infrastructure targeted by Iran-backed Houthis, adopting a "strictly defensive approach," a diplomatic source said Monday. 

"France is ready to contribute to securing Saudi energy infrastructure in Yanbu and along the East-West Pipeline, within the framework of a strictly defensive approach," the source said, emphasizing that "this in no way involves taking part in the conflict with the Houthis." 

The Houthis have carried out attacks against facilities belonging to the Saudi oil giant Aramco in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu.

The East-West Pipeline -- a crucial crude oil export route -- has also been shut down following drone attacks launched from Iraq, according to Riyadh.

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Why France is getting involved

The issue is no longer simply Saudi security.

Saudi Arabia is one of the world's major oil suppliers, while Yanbu and the East-West Pipeline are important workarounds to the Strait of Hormuz.

France's concern is also domestic.

Macron said the Middle East conflict has pushed French fuel prices to historic levels and identified diesel, jet fuel and natural gas as particularly sensitive supplies.

France is therefore seeking additional supplies from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Qatar, the UAE and Nigeria while working with G7 partners on energy security.

This comes after a sharp escalation in attacks on Saudi infrastructure:

  • Sept. 19: Houthis claimed missile and drone attacks on “sensitive” sites in Riyadh and an Aramco facility at Yanbu, a major Red Sea oil-export hub. Reuters reported flames and a large plume of smoke near Riyadh airport.

  • Sept. 13: A drone attack disrupted Saudi Arabia's 1,200-km East-West Pipeline, which carries oil from the kingdom's eastern fields to Yanbu on the Red Sea. Reuters later reported that three pumping stations had been damaged.

  • The pipeline had been moving roughly 4–5 million barrels per day, equivalent to around 4–5% of global oil supply, making it a crucial alternative when Hormuz became severely disrupted.

  • Saudi Arabia has subsequently increased exports through its Gulf terminals.

  • Sept. 20: Reuters reported that Aramco loaded about 14 million barrels onto seven VLCCs at Ras Tanura on Sept. 20, while flows through Hormuz had risen to about 2.9 million bpd in the preceding six days, from only 700,000 bpd in August.

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