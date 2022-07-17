Athens: A cargo aircraft crashed late Saturday near Paleochori Kavalas in northern Greece, Athens News Agency reported.
Eye-witnesses said the aircraft was on fire and that they had heard explosions, said the report.
Local officials said 15 firefighters and seven fire-engines had been deployed to the crash site.
According to media reports, the cargo aircraft was travelling from Serbia to Jordan and had requested clearance to make an emergency landing at nearby Kavala airport, but did not manage to reach it.
State-run broadcaster ERT television reported that it was an Ukrainian Antonov aircraft, which according to villagers was already in flames before it crashed.