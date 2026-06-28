Europe heatwave linked to 1,300 excess deaths: Why it matters

Geneva: Europe’s record-breaking heatwave has claimed more than 1,300 excess deaths in just over a week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday, warning that extreme heat has become a growing public health emergency fuelled by climate change.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described heat stress as a “silent killer”, saying millions of Europeans were enduring dangerous temperatures in homes, workplaces and schools that were never designed for such conditions.

The grim toll comes as France reported around 1,000 additional deaths during just three days of extreme heat last week, with public health officials warning the figure could rise further as more data becomes available.

French authorities said deaths surged from a normal daily average of 900 to 1,000 to more than 1,400 on consecutive days at the height of the heatwave. Around 85 per cent of those who died were aged 65 or older.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said the exceptional heat would have been virtually impossible without climate change and is now around 200 times more likely than it was just two decades ago.

Tedros warned that what were once considered “once-in-a-generation” heatwaves are now occurring almost every year, noting that Europe is warming twice as fast as the global average.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.