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Europe heatwave linked to 1,300 excess deaths: Why it matters

France reports 1,000 excess deaths as record heat fuels fires and strains health services

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Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
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A girl cools a boy with her folding fan as they sit in a wide-open restaurant window in central Warsaw during the heatwave that has reached Polandon June 27, 2026.
A girl cools a boy with her folding fan as they sit in a wide-open restaurant window in central Warsaw during the heatwave that has reached Polandon June 27, 2026.
AFP

Geneva: Europe’s record-breaking heatwave has claimed more than 1,300 excess deaths in just over a week, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday, warning that extreme heat has become a growing public health emergency fuelled by climate change.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described heat stress as a “silent killer”, saying millions of Europeans were enduring dangerous temperatures in homes, workplaces and schools that were never designed for such conditions.

More than 1,300 excess deaths linked to the heat have been recorded across Europe since June 21, according to the UN health agency.

The grim toll comes as France reported around 1,000 additional deaths during just three days of extreme heat last week, with public health officials warning the figure could rise further as more data becomes available.

Europe heatwave by the numbers

  • 1,300+ excess deaths across Europe since June 21 (WHO)

  • 1,000 additional deaths reported in France in three days

  • 191 million people expected to face temperatures above 35C

  • 381 million forecast to experience temperatures above 30C

  • 41.5C - Germany’s new daytime temperature record

  • 29.4C - Germany’s warmest night on record

  • 85% of France’s excess deaths were among people aged 65+

  • 1,156 lightning strikes recorded in Denmark after storms followed the heatwave

What does ‘excess deaths’ mean?

  • Deaths above the normal expected number for that period.

  • A statistical estimate, not a count of confirmed heat-related deaths.

  • Includes deaths directly or indirectly linked to extreme heat.

  • Used to measure the overall impact of events such as heatwaves.

French authorities said deaths surged from a normal daily average of 900 to 1,000 to more than 1,400 on consecutive days at the height of the heatwave. Around 85 per cent of those who died were aged 65 or older.

The searing temperatures continued shifting eastwards on Sunday, with an estimated 191 million people expected to endure temperatures of at least 35C, particularly across Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland.

Overall, around 381 million people across Europe were forecast to experience temperatures above 30C.

Records tumble

Temperature records continued to fall across Europe.

Germany registered a new daytime high of 41.5C in Saxony-Anhalt, followed hours later by its warmest night on record, when temperatures failed to drop below 29.4C in eastern Saxony.

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said the exceptional heat would have been virtually impossible without climate change and is now around 200 times more likely than it was just two decades ago.

Tedros warned that what were once considered “once-in-a-generation” heatwaves are now occurring almost every year, noting that Europe is warming twice as fast as the global average.

Fires, storms and disruptions

The extreme weather also sparked widespread disruption.

Wildfires broke out in forests in eastern and southwestern Germany, including areas contaminated with unexploded Second World War ammunition, complicating firefighting efforts.

In Berlin, police deployed water cannons normally used for crowd control to cool residents and tourists gathered near the Brandenburg Gate as ambulance services responded to hundreds of additional heat-related emergencies.

Rail services and public transport were also disrupted after extreme temperatures damaged railway tracks and road surfaces.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms swept into northern Europe after the heatwave, with Denmark recording more than 1,100 lightning strikes and Sweden reporting several injuries after lightning hit an amusement park.

In Greece, authorities warned of a very high wildfire risk as scorching temperatures persisted.

The WHO urged European governments to strengthen heat action plans and improve preparedness as climate change continues to intensify extreme weather events.

-- With AFP and AP inputs

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
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