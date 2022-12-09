Moscow: Emergency services were considering "arson" as a possible cause of a massive fire that broke out in a Moscow suburb shopping centre in the early hours of Friday, Russian news agencies reported.
"Deliberate acts, as in arson, is being considered," Interfax news agency quoted a source saying. Sputnik news agency also reported that arson was suspected as a cause for the blaze.
A massive fire erupted in a Moscow suburb and Russian firefighters on Friday battled the fire of "7,000 square metres" that broke out overnight in a shopping centre in a Moscow suburb, emergency services said.
"In the Moscow region, firefighters are putting out a fire the size of 7,000 square metres," Russia's ministry of emergency situations said on Telegram. The fire broke out at the Mega Khimki shopping centre in the northern suburb of Khimki.