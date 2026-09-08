Eiffel Tower reopens: Why Hindu group visit sparked closure

Who visited?: Around 100 members of BAPS, a global Hindu organisation headquartered in India, visited the Eiffel Tower on Saturday.

What do workers allege? A union representative says female employees were told not to have contact with the delegation and some were replaced at their posts by male colleagues.

What does BAPS say? It says arrangements were never intended as a gender-based request and that such a suggestion does not reflect its values. It apologised to anyone hurt or inconvenienced.

What does Eiffel Tower management say? SETE acknowledged a request to limit “interactions with women” and said such conditions should not have been accepted, according to CNN affiliate BFMTV.

Why did the tower close? Anger over the incident prompted employees to strike on Monday. The Eiffel Tower reopened on Tuesday.