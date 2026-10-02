Germany's Gerhard Schroeder, known for Putin ties, joins Russian supermarket board

Ex-German leader Schroeder appointed to Russian retail chain's supervisory board
Germany's ex-chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, known for his ties to Russia's Vladimir Putin, has been appointed to the supervisory board of Hyperglobus, a Russian supermarket chain previously owned by the German Globus group, Russia's RBK newspaper reported Friday.
Schroeder maintained ties with Putin since the Kremlin sent troops to Ukraine and the Russian leader has repeatedly said the former German leader would be the Kremlin's choice for a mediator on the war.
RBK reported Schroeder, 82, will provide "strategic guidance" to the business, citing the company, saying he will be part of the company's board.
The newspaper said it had seen a statement by Schroeder, in which he called for maintaining economic ties with Russia -- hit by giant Western sanctions for its Ukraine war.
"It is exactly in these crisis times that these ties are especially important: they allow to hear each other and look for ways forward," the former German leader is reported to have said.
The announcement came as tensions between Berlin and Moscow have mounted in recent weeks and after Russia ordered the seizure of businesses and assets of a series of European companies, including Auchan, Nestle and Metro.
Globus is one of the few Western chains to have stayed in Russia after Moscow launched its offensive and offset Europe's worst war since World War II.
According to RBK, it has 22 supermarkets in eight Russian regions.
Schroeder led Germany in the years of 1998 to 2005.
Putin, who was based in East Germany as a KGB agent in the 1980s, speaks fluent German.
AFP contacted Hyperglobus to comment on the appointment but did not receive an answer.